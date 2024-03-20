Note: My first thought is that this does not have a snowball’s chance in hell of suceeding. I think that Trudeau is a World Economic Forum (WEF) controlled turd, but am not really enthused about Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada of Canada, the leader of the Official Opposition.

So, It would be better for the country if Trudeau goes. In fact, there is evidence that he should be in jail. Won’t happen I guess. — Ephektikoi