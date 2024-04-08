The case for DEI is collapsing before our eyes. New research emerged this week that rubbishes the well-worn claim that ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ practices are good for business.

McKinsey and Company, a management-consulting firm, has been prolific in producing research that makes the ‘business case’ for DEI. Over the past nine years, McKinsey has released four studies claiming to show that increasing racial and ethnic diversity at the executive level can improve a company’s financial performance.

Published under titles such as ‘Diversity wins: How inclusion matters’ and ‘Diversity matters even more’, these studies have been held up by diversity practitioners as ‘proof’ that DEI is not only a moral good, as they see it, but also good for business. The problem is, this just isn’t true.