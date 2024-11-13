Share this post
A Midwestern Doctor Nov 12, 2024
The Forgotten Side of Medicine
New Data Exposes the Corruption Behind the COVID Response
COVID-19 was arguably the worst public health disaster in history, and as more and more are now realizing, most of that could have been prevented if the medical industry had been less greedy throughout the pandemic and not put profits before people. Because of this, the unconditional trust the industry made enormous investments to create and has relied …
3 hours ago · 268 likes · 97 comments · A Midwestern Doctor
