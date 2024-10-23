Note: I bet you didn’t know that.

Nepetalactone refers to a group of stereoisomeric iridoids, primarily produced by Nepeta cataria (catnip) and other Nepeta species, where it acts as an insect repellent and is involved in defense against herbivores. It is also a sex pheromone in aphids. Nepetalactone is famous for inducing behavioral responses in two-thirds of adult cats and other felines, such as lions and jaguars, although not all felines are equally sensitive to it. The compound triggers similar reactions in domestic cats as morphine by stimulating endorphin release, but does not lead to opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Structurally, nepetalactone has three chiral centers and exists as eight possible stereoisomers. These isomers can be categorized based on the cis and trans orientations at the ring fusion and the placement of the methyl group. The (cis,trans)-isomer is the most common variant and is produced via biosynthetic pathways involving geranyl pyrophosphate, which is modified by enzymes into different nepetalactone isomers.

In felines, nepetalactone elicits behaviors such as rolling, licking, and rubbing against the source plant, likely due to its insect-repelling properties. The compound may help protect these animals by driving them to apply the repellent through grooming, particularly when they are exposed to biting insects while hunting.

