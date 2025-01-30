Share this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistMy viral video of neurons doesn’t represent healing from trauma… sorry ❤️❤️Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMy viral video of neurons doesn’t represent healing from trauma… sorry ❤️❤️ Dr Lila Landowski 60.4K Mike ZimmerJan 30, 2025Share this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistMy viral video of neurons doesn’t represent healing from trauma… sorry ❤️❤️Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareShare this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistMy viral video of neurons doesn’t represent healing from trauma… sorry ❤️❤️Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare