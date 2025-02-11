Capturing Initial Thoughts

I begin my analytical process by jotting down raw thoughts in an unstructured format. These may take the form of individual words, concepts, sentence fragments, or even short paragraphs. Early on, I used paper, drawing bubbles around key ideas and connecting them with lines and arrows, forming a network before I even knew what a network was.

The Early Days: Index Cards and Filing Systems

Before digital tools, I sometimes used index cards, a method recommended to me at some point. I would write down ideas on individual cards, shuffle them around, categorize them, and eventually compile them into an essay for grading. However, many of my writings were never submitted; instead, they were kept as personal reflections, stored away in boxes. These early thoughts were primitive and lacked the understanding I would develop over time.

Transition to Digital Tools

With the advent of personal computers and word processing I gained another way to record my thoughts and create essays. Word processing allowed me to type and structure my ideas more easily,.I also used spreadsheets, mind maps, and other graphical tools to use other digital possibilities.

Speech-to-Text Integration

When speech-to-text technology emerged, I began using it extensively. I wasn’t an early adopter, but I integrated it into my workflow relatively soon. This allowed me to dictate ideas instead of typing them, adding flexibility to my process.

The Role of Large-Language Model AI

The introduction of large-language model AI and its subsequent speech-to-text capabilities added another dimension to my analytical process. Despite its limitations—frustrating though still adequate—I use AI for research assistance, ghostwriting, idea clarification, and filtering out flawed outputs. Given AI’s reliance on a large yet imperfect dataset, I remain cautious about its results.

Organizing Ideas: Paper, Flip Charts, and PowerPoint

In addition to digital methods, I have also used large sheets of paper and flip charts for organizing thoughts when teaching, primarily in martial arts but occasionally in other subjects. Over time, I experimented with PowerPoint-like tools to structure my ideas, particularly when presenting to Information systems user groups and colleagues in computing. However, I have since abandoned these tools, finding them neither useful nor necessary for my current needs.

Idea Generation: A Nonlinear Process

My idea generation occurs in phases. Thoughts bubble up over time—sometimes through directed thinking, sometimes spontaneously. I record them as they come, often finding the same ideas resurfacing again and again. Rather than immediately structuring them into an essay, I first collect and accumulate ideas, allowing them to overlap and reinforce one another.

Transitioning to Digital Format

Once I have accumulated enough material, I transfer my ideas into an electronic format. At different times, I have used voice recorders, speech-to-text, or large-language model AI’s transcription capabilities. Regardless of the input method, I primarily organize my notes in tabular format within a word processor.

Why Word Processors Over Spreadsheets?

I favor word processors over spreadsheets because they are designed for seamless output to a printed page, whereas spreadsheets require additional formatting adjustments. In a word processor, I can:

Add, insert, and delete rows.

Use columns to classify and sort ideas.

Aggregate and reorder data efficiently.

Maintain readability without the need for extensive reformatting.

Older versions of Microsoft Word are more than sufficient for these purposes. I used to use OpenOffice and now, often enough, LibreOffice.

Refining Ideas in Tabular Format

Once my ideas are in a table, I refine them by:

Tagging entries for classification.

Re-sorting items.

Coalescing related concepts.

Splitting ideas apart when needed.

Refining the wording progressively.

This process is not governed by a strict algorithm but rather follows a general, iterative approach. Over time, the structured data reaches a point where I can transform it into a flowing document. The headings and subheadings often emerge naturally from the classification fields I assigned during the tabular organization.

Crafting the Final Document

Even when integrating AI-generated content, I rely on my table-driven method. I frequently conduct extensive AI-assisted chats, covering a dozen or more prompts on a given topic. Afterward, I copy and paste the entire conversation into a Word or LibreOffice document. From there, I refine it in different ways, such as:

Removing AI responses to focus on my own words.

Iterating with AI for expansions, refinements, or paraphrasing.

Adjusting punctuation and sentence structure.

Each time, I approach the process differently, depending on the document’s needs, but the goal remains the same: crafting a coherent and well-structured final piece.

The Role of Illustrations in My Work

Since I publish a significant portion of my work, I prefer to include an eye-catching illustration before publication. While I have used various tools, I primarily rely on DALL·E due to its integration with ChatGPT. The visual component enhances engagement and draws attention to the content.

A Word of Caution: AI’s Limitations

While AI is a useful tool, do not trust its output uncritically. It can be superficial, misleading, and sometimes disastrorously wrong about facutal material. Large-language models have numerous flaws, including reliance on highly questionable data and a tendency to default to the most commonly cited opinions rather than the most thoughtful insights. While I won’t elaborate on all of AI’s shortcomings here, I advise skepticism, particularly when using AI to explore topics one is not already familiar with. Its grammatical correctness can make misleading information appear deceptively reliable.

Conclusion

My analytical process has evolved significantly over time, from scribbling thoughts on paper to using sophisticated digital tools. Yet, the fundamental approach remains the same: I start by itemizing ideas—words, concepts, various thoughts—and work on them systematically using tables in a word processor. This method allows for structured refinement while preserving flexibility, ultimately leading to a coherent document, perhaps at least sometime . Through iteration, classification, and synthesis I try to produce well reasoned essays.