by Kathleen Tyson6 October 2023

The world is shifting from 80 years of dollar dominance and US hegemony to a pluralist Multicurrency Mercantilism. Most states and non-state actors will opt for diverse currencies in global trade, credit, and investment. This book explains why the shift is happening now and explores what the new monetary order may bring:

- ALL currencies are dollar alternatives;

- Transition can be stable and gradual;

- No new hegemon;

- Globalisation accelerates;

- Gold returns;

- Debt management;

- Technology and infrastructure;

- Better is possible.

This book is written to be readable by anyone interested in the geostrategic and capital markets outlook.

The change unfolding is going to affect everyone, but if we individually and collectively work together change can bring big benefits.

The book will be periodically updated to keep current with global events, policies, and monetary reforms.