Share this postMSNBC praised for reportedly pulling 'Morning Joe' over potential Trump shooting backlashephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMSNBC praised for reportedly pulling 'Morning Joe' over potential Trump shooting backlash Fox Business Mike ZimmerJul 16, 2024Share this postMSNBC praised for reportedly pulling 'Morning Joe' over potential Trump shooting backlashephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postMSNBC praised for reportedly pulling 'Morning Joe' over potential Trump shooting backlashephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare