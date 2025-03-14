Share this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistMonty Python - Travel agent sketch & theory of the brontosaurus Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMonty Python - Travel agent sketch & theory of the brontosaurus Belsebubnoone 1.31K Mike ZimmerMar 14, 2025Share this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistMonty Python - Travel agent sketch & theory of the brontosaurus Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareShare this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistMonty Python - Travel agent sketch & theory of the brontosaurus Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare