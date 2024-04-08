Monique Keiran: Buried creeks, like Bowker, are seeing the light of day
It took 100 years for Bowker Creek to be transformed into a series of concrete ditches and underground pipes to move stormwater
Monique Keiran: Buried creeks, like Bowker, are seeing the light of day
Originating at the University of Victoria, Bowker Creek flows for eight kilometres through Saanich, Victoria and Oak Bay. Two-thirds of the creek is channelled underground in pipes beneath some of the region’s most sought-after real estate.
A 100-year action plan to restore the watershed has been in place since 2010. The Bowker Creek Blueprint was developed by the three municipalities, the CRD, the university and many individuals. Its goal is to return as much as possible of the historic creek to the surface and restore nature, a process called “daylighting.”
Last year, that decades-long journey was furthered by the completion of a study that defines a route for the daylighting of the creek. The Bowker Creek Daylighting Feasibility Study is a tool to be used in future development decisions. Victoria and Oak Bay have accepted the study, but Saanich still awaits its engineers’ report on it.