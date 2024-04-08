Originating at the University of ­Victoria, Bowker Creek flows for eight kilometres through Saanich, Victoria and Oak Bay. Two-thirds of the creek is channelled ­underground in pipes beneath some of the region’s most sought-after real estate.

A 100-year action plan to restore the watershed has been in place since 2010. The Bowker Creek Blueprint was developed by the three municipalities, the CRD, the ­university and many individuals. Its goal is to return as much as possible of the historic creek to the surface and restore nature, a process called “daylighting.”

Last year, that decades-long journey was furthered by the completion of a study that defines a route for the daylighting of the creek. The Bowker Creek ­Daylighting ­Feasibility Study is a tool to be used in future development decisions. Victoria and Oak Bay have accepted the study, but ­Saanich still awaits its engineers’ report on it.