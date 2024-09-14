Thuggee high priest Mola Ram denies Donald Trump's debate claim about heart-ripping ceremonies in the Temple of Doom, stating there is no evidence of such events. Trump had accused Ram of performing sacrifices by removing victims' hearts and lowering them into lava pits. Despite findings of lava pits, a ripped-out heart, and video evidence, Ram insists the claims are baseless, labeling them as slander. Media outlets continue to criticize Trump for spreading misinformation, with some even calling for extreme measures against him. Ram also refuted claims about attempting to harm Trump on a rope bridge.