9,630 views Feb 4, 2025 UNITED KINGDOM

Where so much of the world's media are claiming Trump has managed to pull off a big tariff win vs Mexico, the truth is completely different! Right, so Donald Trump the Cheeto dust for brains President of the United States has had his backside handed to him on a plate by Mexico in response to the tariffs he has imposed on them, 25% tariffs levied, though if you listen to the US media, you’d think Trump had actually pulled off a masterstroke, because they way they and many other Western media outlets have presented this story, you’d think his trade war was winning him massive concessions as other states yield to his orange might and in the case of Mexico, to avert these tariffs, Mexico and the US have entered into negotiations to find a concession, Trump’s heavy handedness having won him leverage is how that comes across, but the truth of the matter is, Donnie went running to Mexico to avert disaster and the same has happened in Canada, the damage to Americans his stupidity would do finally, somehow having sunk in, but the concession Mexico has actually won from Trump in order to call off his own idiocy is something not being talked about so much, I can’t imagine why, so I’ll do it then. Right, so lets talk about how Mexico just made Trump squeal over his threatened 25% tariffs on them shall we? Trump has been celebrating this apparent slam dunk on Mexico as a win, they’ve conceded to the tariffs, they’ve held their hands, up, they’ve said please don’t do this Mr Trump, lets talk, lets make a deal because Trump is all about the art of the deal isn’t he? Well, the truth is he hasn’t made a deal at all, he’s the one that has conceded, but to listen to mainstream media you wouldn’t believe it and if we’re going to go for sycophantic distortion of reality, then where better to explain this mainstream positioning than with the BBC, an article published about this just this morning on their website talks about Trump agreeing to pause tariffs on Canada and Mexico but not China. Here’s an explanatory excerpt: ‘President Donald Trump has agreed to hold off imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for 30 days, pulling the North American neighbours back from the brink of a potentially damaging trade war. After last-minute calls with Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to reinforce his country's border with the US to clamp down on migration and the flow of the deadly drug fentanyl. Earlier, Trump made a deal with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. She agreed to reinforce the northern border with troops. In return the US would limit the flow of guns into Mexico.’ It very much gives the impression that Justin Trudeau and Claudia Sheinbaum called Trump to try and make a deal here to offset these tariffs, but it isn’t the case. Energy costs would go through the roof without Canada’s exports and obviously fresh fruit and veg from Mexico amongst many other items of course, but these are ones being widely spoken about. It’s that word reinforce being used in each case that is doing a lot of heavy lifting.