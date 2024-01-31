MEP Clare Daly Brands EU Commission Head Ursula A ‘Frau Genocide ’ | Dawn News English DawnNews English 132K subscribersMike ZimmerJan 31, 202411Share11Share
Ursula von der Leyen called Israel a "vibrant democracy"? How does that take into account the decades of Israel's flagrant apartheid policies and ethnic discrimination and ethnic cleansing in the form of NAKBA etcetera?
Ursula is justly called Frau Genocide. And that label matches perfectly with her World Economic Forum loyalties. Ursula Frau Genocide stands in solidarity with the WEF goals of population reduction through mass murder -- whether by vaccination with bioweaponry or malnutrition with denied caloric intake or poisoning with the WEF Insect Diet. When she supports Israel's actions and when she forces total vaccination and total surveillance, and shuts down farms, those are WEF policies she is forcing on Europeans and the world.
If there was ever an example of the hubris and corruption of a system of a dangerous unelected official -- Ursula von der Leyen is it. It is impossible to call her a world leader, as she is nothing but a WEF Follower moving her mouth to match WEF ventriloquist skills!