Author's Preface

Early Skepticism Toward Mainstream Media

I guess I learned to distrust the mainstream media decades ago. I just did not realize for years how much distrust was warranted. The media is controlled. They don't speak freely. They don't speak honestly. They're subject to groupthink and corporate pressures both. Corporate pressures mean if you don't toe the party line, you're shown the door. Maybe you'll get sent down to the office in the basement first, but eventually if you keep on reporting truth as you see it, you will be out on your ear. That's the truth.

Influence of Jonathan Cook

I think that Jonathan Cook was the first one who really articulated this clearly for me in some article decades ago. I can't relocate the article, but he talked about his career in mainstream journalism and how he reported the truth as he saw it in the Middle East and eventually was told to desist and eventually was no longer welcome in the hallowed halls of mainstream journalism in the United Kingdom.

The Media’s Role in Shaping Perception

I have researched this topic. With respect to any number of issues, we get lies, we get propaganda, we get state control, we get corporate control, but we don't get the truth. It does not mean I believe everything that comes from alternative media is the truth. Far from it, but at least it gives an alternative perspective.

Observations on Media Coverage of the Israel-Gaza Conflict

I don't want to get into all the disparate issues in which this propaganda holds. Numerous people have written about it quite cogently, quite intelligently. However, in the case of Israel and Gaza, there's a war going on, a horrendous war. People are being massacred. It's quite clearly a case of genocide. Courts have ruled such, despite that mainstream media bias makes it look like an equal contest between the bad guys, the Palestinians, Hamas, and the good guys, the Israelis, the IDF. Nothing can be further from the truth.

Personal Experience with Independent Journalism

So, segueing from an article I saw the today from Jonathan Cook, I crafted this essay with extensive help from ChatGPT. However, I'm familiar with the content from years of researching this, looking at media, videos, articles, books, all outlining the problems with media as they exist.

Historical Context of Media Bias

Perhaps this problem is scarcely new. We do know that yellow journalism has been around since the days of Randall Hearst. Presumably, it goes much farther back. Did the Greeks had journalism? In any case in the modern day, this is not just typical human bias, but corporate malfeasance . Follow the money is a rule which never goes out of style.

Reflections on Journalistic Integrity

Many journalists are not honest brokers. In my experience, they are seldom the sharpest knives in the drawer anyway. But that's my bias, having met a few of them, in university and beyond. Could be wrong about that. But, in general, I'm not that impressed with those I've met.

Notable Independent Journalists

I am impressed with some in the alternative sphere. Jonathan Cook, Glenn Greenwald, Pascal Lotez, Abbey Martin, … the list goes on and on. I watch many routinely. I repost many routinely here on my Substack site.

Current Beliefs on Media and Truth

So, this article reflects my thinking. Sure, it's biased towards my own perspective. I don't equate that with truth, but it is my current set of beliefs, my worldview.

Introduction:

In his recent article, veteran journalist Jonathan Cook (2024) critiques Western media's portrayal of the Gaza crisis, arguing that coverage has implicitly supported Israel’s perspective by framing military actions as defensive and Palestinian responses as terrorism. According to Cook, this portrayal results from Israel’s calculated efforts to restrict journalist access to Gaza, enabling it to control information and present a single narrative. Cook contends that by minimizing Palestinian suffering and focusing primarily on Israeli perspectives, mainstream media have fostered a biased view that distorts public perception and potentially shields international audiences from recognizing possible human rights violations (Cook, 2024). Building on Cook’s insights, this essay explores Western journalism’s role in covering the Gaza crisis, examining its ethical implications and comparing perspectives offered by independent media.

Discussion:

A key theme in Cook’s critique is the tendency of Western media to present the Gaza crisis as a “conflicting narrative,” thereby minimizing or distorting the violence inflicted on Palestinians. By framing the conflict as a set of competing stories, media outlets like CNN often obscure the severity of the situation in Gaza, as Cook points out, focusing instead on the psychological burdens of Israeli soldiers involved in the conflict (Cook, 2024; Methven, 2024). This selective framing not only shifts public empathy toward Israelis but also downplays the humanitarian crisis experienced by Palestinians, effectively creating an asymmetric empathy gap (Methven, 2024).

Alternative media sources have voiced similar concerns, highlighting biases in corporate media reporting. For example, Andy Lee Roth and Mickey Huff (2023) argue that mainstream media coverage of Gaza often mirrors Israel’s narratives, thus creating a skewed representation that frames Palestinian actions as aggression and Israeli military actions as legitimate defense. This portrayal influences public perception by justifying military aggression and dehumanizing Palestinian civilians, particularly when instances of Palestinian suffering are presented as collateral damage rather than intentional targeting (Roth & Huff, 2023). The New Humanitarian (2024) further supports this viewpoint, noting that Western media’s portrayal of Palestinians as “less than human” facilitates the acceptance of Palestinian casualties, while Israeli casualties are met with heightened empathy and media coverage (The New Humanitarian, 2024).

Journalists like Johnathan Cook (Cook, 2024) report that restrictions imposed by Israel have significantly curtailed the flow of information from Gaza, particularly through targeted attacks on communications infrastructure. Cook observes that these actions make it challenging for Palestinian journalists to document events accurately, leaving international audiences dependent on the narratives presented by Western journalists. This restriction on coverage further exacerbates biases, as Western media rely on a narrow scope of sources that align with Israel’s perspective (Cook, 2024). Adam Johnson and Othman Ali (2024) provide a quantitative analysis indicating that major newspapers, such as The New York Times, skew their coverage heavily toward Israeli perspectives, particularly in the first weeks of the Gaza crisis (Johnson & Ali, 2024). This bias in coverage has long-lasting effects on public opinion, as readers are presented with one-sided views that emphasize Israel’s grievances while obscuring Palestinian suffering.

Cook’s critique of media coverage gains further support from independent media outlets on platforms like YouTube, Rumble, and Substack. These sources often provide firsthand accounts and contextual analysis that challenge mainstream narratives by exposing the realities faced by Palestinians under military occupation. Steven Methven (2024) of Novara Media argues that Western media’s selective reporting has weaponized journalism to support a genocidal agenda in Gaza, casting journalists who question these narratives as biased or sympathetic to terrorism. This dynamic has created a media environment where critical voices are marginalized, and Western audiences are led to view the conflict through a lens that aligns with Israeli policy, minimizing the human rights abuses documented by independent journalists (Methven, 2024).

Summary:

Jonathan Cook’s analysis reveals the extent to which Western media’s portrayal of the Israel-Gaza conflict influences public perception, often casting Israel’s actions as justified and Palestinians as aggressors. Independent journalists and alternative media voices, such as those on Rumble, YouTube, and Substack, argue that this narrative obscures the true scale of Palestinian suffering, creating a misleading sense of moral equivalence. By analyzing both mainstream and independent perspectives, this essay underscores the need for an ethical, unbiased approach to reporting that presents an accurate portrayal of the conflict, recognizing the humanity of all parties involved.

