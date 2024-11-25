"You bring a whole new meaning to 'out of service.'"

"You're the reason they put directions on shampoo bottles."

"Somewhere, there's a village missing its idiot."

"You're proof that common sense isn't so common."

"Your thinking process is like a hamster on a wheel… but the hamster's napping."

"If clueless was an Olympic sport, you'd have a trophy case."

"You're like a screen door on a submarine—interesting but not helpful."

"You're living proof that natural selection has a sense of humor."

"I admire your dedication to being wrong."

"You're so special, they had to invent a new scale to measure it."

"You're not the sharpest tool in the shed."

"Your elevator doesn’t go all the way to the top floor."

"You’d argue with a mirror and still lose."

"The lights are on, but it’s more like a flickering bulb."

"Some people brighten a room when they enter; you brighten it when you leave."

"You have a black belt in missing the point."

"If brains were dynamite, you wouldn’t have enough to blow your hat off."

"You're like a software update nobody asked for—slow and unnecessary."

"Thinking might not be your strong suit, but at least you're consistent."

"You’d lose a debate with a paper bag."

"You’ve got two settings: wrong and not even close."

"You’re like a broken GPS… always recalculating but never finding the route."

"You could talk for hours and still not reach a point."

"You're like a Wi-Fi signal in the mountains—weak and unreliable."

"If ignorance is bliss, you must be the happiest person alive."