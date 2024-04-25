Mass graves in Gaza show victims’ hands were tied, says UN rights office
Note: For those defending Israel, this is the monstrous regime that you are defending.
Mass graves in Gaza show victims’ hands were tied, says UN rights office
Disturbing reports continue to emerge about mass graves in Gaza in which Palestinian victims were reportedly found stripped naked with their hands tied, prompting renewed concerns about possible war crimes amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Tuesday.