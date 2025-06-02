Ephektikoi - Guerrilla Epistemologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray McGinnis's avatar
Ray McGinnis
2h

I was in Taormina, Sicily, in September 2024, which is about 45KM from Mount Etna. The volcano makes a dramatic backdrop to the city.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Charles's avatar
David Charles
2h

Damn, those guys are running out of there like Dems from their sworn Biden ties.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mike Zimmer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture