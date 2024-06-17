Share this postMany of the Powerful Are Really Enemies of Democracy | The Neil Oliver Showephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMany of the Powerful Are Really Enemies of Democracy | The Neil Oliver Show GBNews Mike ZimmerJun 17, 2024Share this postMany of the Powerful Are Really Enemies of Democracy | The Neil Oliver Showephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postMany of the Powerful Are Really Enemies of Democracy | The Neil Oliver Showephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare