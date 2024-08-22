Heck of a time getting a tune out of UDIO for these words. I had to double up phrases to make rhymes before UDIO would even give me a melody, poor as it is. Not much of a song. I had to use Audacity to paste in the cackle.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Lyrics [Verse] You know what also excites me, among the many things, You know what also excites me, I'm excited about electric school buses. [Verse] I love electric school buses! I just love them! I love electric school buses! For so many reasons, [Verse] maybe because I went to school on a school bus. maybe because I went to school on a school bus. [Chorus] Raise your hand if you went to school on a school bus, right? Raise your hand if you went to school on a school bus, right? [outro] The bus has Wi-Fi and even USB outlets next to every seat. The bus has Wi-Fi and even , I mean, come on, imagine!