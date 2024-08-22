Mamala's Bus
Lyrics? Well, pretty much what was said by a certain V.P. Deep and profound I guess.
Heck of a time getting a tune out of UDIO for these words. I had to double up phrases to make rhymes before UDIO would even give me a melody, poor as it is. Not much of a song. I had to use Audacity to paste in the cackle.
Lyrics [Verse] You know what also excites me, among the many things, You know what also excites me, I'm excited about electric school buses. [Verse] I love electric school buses! I just love them! I love electric school buses! For so many reasons, [Verse] maybe because I went to school on a school bus. maybe because I went to school on a school bus. [Chorus] Raise your hand if you went to school on a school bus, right? Raise your hand if you went to school on a school bus, right? [outro] The bus has Wi-Fi and even USB outlets next to every seat. The bus has Wi-Fi and even , I mean, come on, imagine!
What can I say, I went to school for a few years on a Vancouver transit bus between grades 2 and 4. But, it wasn't a school bus. Though I did go on a few school buses for field trips (so maybe that counts). What excited me - or at least grabbed my attention - was trying to learn all the names of the streets the bus driver would call out which were at bus stops on the route.
The cackling into and outdo is perfect.