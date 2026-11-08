Introduction: A Field Without Agreement

Anyone who watches videos by exercise proponents, whether trainers or the occasional researcher, meets the same thing: sharp disagreement. Each presenter says their method is superior, that other approaches are done wrong, and that followers of those approaches will waste time or get injured. Credentials are sometimes stated and often not, and humility is not always in evidence.

The disagreement is not the only problem. The claims are usually made without saying what the method is meant to achieve, for whom, or on what evidence. This essay takes those weaknesses in turn, then asks what a person planning a program can do about them.

The Unstated Goal

The first omission is the goal. A program might aim at strength, endurance, wind, general health, longevity, resilience against injury, flexibility, VO2 max, extreme results, physique, everyday function, bragging rights, or just moderate results. These are different problems with different optimal doses, and “best” has no meaning until one is chosen.

Many apparent disagreements may therefore not be disagreements. A trainer chasing a one-repetition maximum and a trainer aiming at fall resistance at 85 can both be right about their own target while appearing to contradict each other. Because the target is seldom named, the viewer cannot tell which.

A related mismatch concerns the audience. Much online advice comes from people whose own aims are physique or competition, and the training they describe is tuned to those aims, with its emphasis on volume, failure, and isolation work. Those are legitimate goals, but they are not the goals of most people. Most want health, everyday strength, and the ability to lift, push, pull, and carry loads, or open a stubborn jar lid, without injury or embarrassment. Advice optimized for the first set of aims cannot be assumed to suit the second. The functional outcomes that matter to most people, such as grip strength, rising from a chair, and carrying loads, are generally more often studied in trials of older adults than in the hypertrophy-focused literature that shapes much online advice.

Lumped Populations

The second omission is the audience. Some trainers lump everyone over fifty into one category, as though a person of 55 and a person of 90 were the same population. They differ greatly in baseline fitness, muscle and bone loss, joint history, comorbidities, trainability, recovery time, and injury risk.

A protocol tested on healthy volunteers in their sixties says little about a frail person in their eighties. Advice that does not name its population cannot be applied responsibly to anyone in particular.

The Weak Evidence Base

Many proponents say they have science behind them, but the science is usually one limited study, sometimes not well done. Generalizing from a single study, good or bad, is a poor practice. The wider literature is confounded, limited, and probably not of the best quality, for reasons that can be named:

Most trials are small and short, often 8 to 16 weeks.

They measure surrogate outcomes such as strength, lean mass, and VO2 max, not hard outcomes such as falls, fractures, or mortality.

Participants cannot be blinded to what they are doing, and supervised study conditions differ from real life.

Volunteers are self-selected and motivated, and adherence in trials far exceeds adherence in the field.

Observational findings on longevity are confounded by healthy-user effects, since people able to exercise vigorously are already healthier.

Meta-analyses pool very different protocols, so an averaged result may describe no one’s actual training.

Publication bias and flexible analysis are present here as elsewhere, and sports science has had well-documented problems with small samples and magnitude-based inference.

Some presenters also seem to imply a contest: my study against yours, and mine wins. Two weak studies pointing opposite ways settle nothing.

Why the Presentation Is Overconfident

The incentives of online communication push toward certainty. A confident claim and a rival to denounce attract viewers, while “it depends on your goal, and the evidence is modest” does not. Citing one study is rhetorically efficient even though it is statistically weak.

The result is a field that looks more divided than its evidence warrants, with each voice sounding sure of itself. For the viewer, the confusion is real, but much of it comes from how the claims are packaged.

What Is Settled

A few findings hold up across methods and populations, and they are coarse. Some resistance training beats none, some aerobic activity beats none, and for health outcomes the benefit curve flattens at moderate amounts. For older adults, balance and functional training add value.

In Canada these points are encoded in the 24-Hour Movement Guidelines from the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology (CSEP). They call for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic activity and muscle-strengthening twice weekly, with added balance work at 65 and over. Most trainer disputes happen well above this floor.

Almost everything finer, such as set counts, repetition ranges, training to failure, tempo, and exercise order, shows small or inconsistent differences once goals are matched and effort is equated. That is partly why so many different programs work, and why each proponent can point to results.

A Way Through: Sorting the Claims

For anyone planning a program, the confusion is best treated as a sorting problem. Five steps follow from the points above.

Separate the settled from the contested. Treat the coarse, well-supported findings as the floor, and recognize that most disputes occur above it. State the goal and starting point first. Strength, endurance, fall prevention, physique, and general health call for different emphasis, and age, injury history, and current fitness set the entry dose. Anyone with a medical condition, or who has been sedentary, should screen first. The PAR-Q+ is the standard Canadian tool for this. Above the floor, choose what will be sustained. Because matched-effort comparisons show small differences between styles, the dominant variables are adherence, injury avoidance, access to equipment, and enjoyment. The best program is largely the one that gets done for years. Treat finer claims as hypotheses. Individual response to the same program varies widely, so a change is worth keeping only if the person’s own strength, recovery, and symptoms improve. Change one thing at a time and keep simple records. Discount sources by their rhetoric. Certainty, denunciation of rivals, a single cited study, and a vague audience such as “everyone over 50” are reasons to downgrade a claim. A source that states its target, its population, and the limits of its evidence deserves more weight.

Conclusion

The confusion people feel when choosing an exercise regime is warranted, but it has identifiable sources: unstated goals, undifferentiated populations, thin and confounded evidence, and a communication style that rewards certainty. Once the goal and the person are fixed, most claims turn out to concern someone else’s target, and what remains is mostly a dispute over small differences the evidence cannot resolve.

A useful test for any presenter is whether they state the target outcome, the population, the size of the effect relative to alternatives, and what would count as evidence against their claim. Few meet that bar, and those who do are the ones worth weighing.

Appendix A: General Exercise and Fitness Goals

A program can aim at many different things, and a claim of superiority only makes sense relative to one of them. The list below gathers the common goals, including those named in the essay. They overlap, and a person usually pursues several at once with different weights.

A.1 The List

Maximal strength Muscle size (hypertrophy) Muscular power Muscular endurance Aerobic endurance Wind (breathing comfort under effort) VO2 max Speed and agility Flexibility Mobility Balance and coordination Everyday functional strength Resilience against injury Fall prevention Bone health General health Cardiometabolic health Longevity Healthspan and late-life independence Body composition and fat loss Physique and appearance Weight management Rehabilitation and recovery Sport-specific performance Competitive achievement Extreme results and feats Bragging rights and status Mental health and stress relief Cognitive health Skill and movement quality Posture and pain management Moderate maintenance Enjoyment and social connection

A.2 Capsule Descriptions

Maximal strength. The most force a person can produce in a single effort, usually tested as a one-repetition maximum. It favours heavy loads, low repetitions, and long rests. Muscle size (hypertrophy). Increasing the cross-section of muscle, for appearance, function, or protection against age-related loss. It responds to a wide range of loads when effort is high and total work is sufficient. Muscular power. The rate at which force is produced, which matters for jumping, throwing, striking, and recovering from a stumble. It declines with age faster than strength. Muscular endurance. The ability to repeat or sustain submaximal effort, such as many repetitions or carrying a load for a long time. Aerobic endurance. The capacity to sustain moderate effort for long periods, as in distance walking, cycling, or swimming. Wind. Comfort and recovery when breathing hard, meaning how quickly breathlessness settles after effort such as stairs, hills, or sparring. It overlaps with aerobic fitness but is judged by feel more than by a test. VO2 max. The peak rate at which the body can take up and use oxygen, a laboratory measure of aerobic ceiling. It is a strong predictor in observational studies, though raising it is a means and not always the goal. Speed and agility. Moving quickly and changing direction or pace, important in many sports and in avoiding hazards. Flexibility. The range of motion available at a joint when the muscles are lengthened, often by passive stretching. Mobility. Usable, controlled range of motion under load and in movement, which depends on strength and control as well as flexibility. Balance and coordination. Staying upright and moving smoothly while shifting weight or being disturbed, trained through unstable, one-legged, and dual-task work. Everyday functional strength. Strength sufficient for daily tasks such as rising from a chair, climbing stairs, lifting groceries, and carrying loads. Resilience against injury. Tissues and movement habits that tolerate load and recover well. Evidence for specific prevention methods is mixed, and gradual progression is the most consistent theme. Fall prevention. Reducing the chance and consequence of falling in later life, through balance, leg strength and power, and the ability to recover from a slip. Bone health. Maintaining or building bone density and strength, generally through impact and heavy resistance loading. General health. A broad aim of feeling and functioning well and lowering disease risk, which is met by the basic recommendations and does not need an elaborate program. Cardiometabolic health. Improving blood pressure, blood glucose, blood lipids, and related markers, with aerobic and resistance training both contributing. Longevity. Living longer. The evidence is mostly observational and confounded, so claims about particular methods are tentative. Healthspan and late-life independence. Staying capable and self-sufficient for as many years as possible, which is distinct from, and arguably more important than, lifespan alone. Body composition and fat loss. Shifting the ratio of fat to lean tissue. Exercise supports this, particularly by preserving muscle, but diet dominates the result. Physique and appearance. Shaping how the body looks, which usually means hypertrophy combined with low body fat and is a different goal from health or performance. Weight management. Maintaining a stable body weight over time, where exercise is more important for keeping weight off than for losing it. Rehabilitation and recovery. Restoring function after injury, surgery, or illness. It is individual and should be guided by a clinician or physiotherapist. Sport-specific performance. Developing the qualities a particular sport or activity demands, such as a martial art, which can differ sharply from general fitness. Competitive achievement. Winning or placing in organized competition, which tends to demand high volumes and specialization and carries a higher injury risk. Extreme results and feats. Pursuing records or exceptional challenges, such as ultramarathons or very heavy lifts, where the risks and the required commitment are far above those of ordinary fitness. Bragging rights and status. Exercising for social standing or personal pride. It is a real motive and worth naming, since it can push people toward risky choices. Mental health and stress relief. Improving mood, anxiety, and resilience to stress. Regular activity is associated with benefit, and enjoyable, sustainable activity matters most. Cognitive health. Supporting memory, attention, and brain function, particularly in later life, where the evidence is suggestive but not firm. Skill and movement quality. Learning and refining coordinated skills such as swimming, dancing, or martial techniques, where practice of the skill itself is the training. Posture and pain management. Reducing chronic aches or improving habitual alignment, which is individual and often benefits from professional assessment. Moderate maintenance. Holding current capacity with modest effort and avoiding decline, a legitimate goal that is often overlooked. Enjoyment and social connection. Exercising for pleasure, company, or time outdoors. It is a strong predictor of whether a program continues for years.

Appendix B: Achieving Fitness Goals

This appendix matches the goals in Appendix A to broad kinds of training, and then weighs the practical costs of the main regimes. It rests on the coarse findings that hold up, not on fine prescriptions, which the essay argued are weakly supported. Anyone with a medical condition, or who has been sedentary, should screen first, for example with the PAR-Q+.

B.1 Overlap and Specificity

Most sensible regimes benefit many goals at once. Resistance training builds strength and muscle and also helps bone, everyday function, fall resistance, and metabolic markers. Aerobic training builds endurance, wind, and VO2 max and also helps cardiometabolic health and mood. For a beginner almost any regular program improves nearly everything, which is why so many different programs appear to work.

Specificity limits this overlap. Adaptations are largely specific to what is trained: heavy loads for maximal strength, fast movement for power, range-of-motion work for flexibility, balance practice for balance, and the skill itself for a sport or martial art. Transfer from general training is partial and weakens as a person approaches their ceiling or has a narrow aim. Targeted methods therefore matter most for advanced, narrow, or competitive goals, and least for general health.

B.2 Recommendations by Goal

The table gives the main emphasis for each group of goals and what else that training tends to improve. Exact sets, repetitions, and weekly frequencies beyond the basic guidelines are left open because the evidence for them is thin.

B.3 When Broad Training Is Enough and When to Target

A workable structure is a broad base with targeted additions. The base is some resistance training and some aerobic activity, with balance work added in later life. This alone serves general health, everyday function, and moderate versions of most goals.

Targeted work is added only for a goal the base does not reach, and it comes out of a fixed time budget, so each addition displaces something. A person who wants power for a martial art, a high VO2 max for racing, or flexibility for a particular movement needs those specific methods. A person whose goal is health, function, and independence mostly does not, and extra specialization yields little for them.

B.4 Cost, Effort, Injury Risk, Adherence, and Time Efficiency

Goals are not the only basis for choosing a regime. Five practical dimensions matter, and they trade against one another.

Cost: money for equipment, membership, or instruction. In Canada, municipal recreation centres and community programs often offer low-cost options.

Effort: how hard and unpleasant the work is while doing it.

Injury risk: the chance of acute injury or overuse problems, which rises with intensity, impact, and rapid progression.

Adherence: the likelihood the person keeps going for years, which decides whether any benefit accrues.

Time efficiency: benefit gained per minute spent.

The table below gives general tendencies for common regimes. These are judgments, not measured values, and they vary with the person, the setting, and how the regime is carried out.

Several trade-offs follow from the table:

The most time-efficient regimes, such as intervals, tend to be the hardest to sustain, so efficiency on paper may not translate into results.

Injury risk depends less on the regime than on how fast load and intensity increase.

Effective options need not be costly, so cost is usually a weaker constraint than effort and adherence.

Adherence dominates the rest, because benefits last only while practice continues.

B.5 Putting It Together

Build the base. Aim for the Canadian guideline floor: aerobic activity, resistance work twice weekly, and balance work from 65. Add targeted work for the specific goal. Do this only where the base falls short, and fit it within a fixed weekly time budget. Choose by adherence and injury risk first. Consider time efficiency next and cost last, since the regime that is kept up and tolerated outperforms a better-designed one that is dropped. Progress gradually. Most avoidable injuries follow sudden jumps in load, volume, or intensity. Fit the regime to the person. Age, current fitness, and medical history change the entry dose, and in later life balance and power deserve extra weight. Review and adjust. After several weeks, keep a change only if strength, recovery, and symptoms have improved, and alter one thing at a time.

Appendix C: Injuries, Pain, and Stiffness in the Soft Tissues

Exercise can injure a person, and it can also leave them sore, fatigued, or stiff without any injury. This appendix covers the soft tissues: muscle and its fascia, tendons, ligaments, joint capsules, and cartilage. Fractures are left out because they are uncommon in exercise. It keeps injury, pain, fatigue, and stiffness apart, since they are different things with different remedies. This is general information, not diagnosis, and pain that persists or limits function deserves assessment by a clinician or physiotherapist.

C.1 Terms

C.2 Acute Injuries

Strains, sprains, and tendon ruptures occur when a tissue is loaded beyond what it can bear at that moment. The usual circumstances are fast ballistic movements such as throwing, sprinting, and jumping, poor technique or coordination, fatigue, unfamiliar loads, and a previous injury at the same site. Age matters too, since laboratory work finds that connective tissue from older adults fails at lower stress.

Severity ranges from a mild strain that settles in weeks to a significant tear that takes months and leaves lasting weakness or restricted range. A clumsy throw that costs someone overhead reach for months is a typical example. As Appendix B noted, the risk depends less on the type of regime than on how much speed, load, and novelty is imposed on tissue that has not been prepared for it.

C.3 Overuse and Degenerative Conditions

Tendinopathy develops gradually when repeated load exceeds what the tendon has been conditioned to tolerate, with too little recovery between sessions. It is common at the Achilles, patellar, rotator cuff, elbow, and hip tendons. Its underlying mechanism is still debated, but it is not mainly an inflammatory condition, which matters for how it is treated.

Joint structures change with age and use. Wear in cartilage and meniscus is common and often painless, and what imaging shows correlates only loosely with symptoms. Movement and strengthening are generally advised for painful joints, though the dose that suits one person may aggravate another.

C.4 Pain in Muscle and Fascia, Including Low Back Pain

Pain felt in muscles and the tissue around them often cannot be traced to a single damaged structure. Low back pain is the main example. Most cases are classed as non-specific, meaning no precise structural cause is found, and pain lasting beyond about 12 weeks is called chronic.

Exercise is the guideline-endorsed treatment for chronic non-specific low back pain, and a review prepared to inform a World Health Organization guideline found moderate-certainty evidence that structured exercise programs probably reduce pain and functional limitation. Even so, reviews of reviews report small to moderate effects, no clearly superior type of exercise, and many trials at high risk of bias. A reasonable expectation is a modest benefit from almost any sustained program, not a cure.

Trigger points and “myofascial pain syndrome” are widely used clinical concepts, but the mechanisms attributed to them are disputed, and treatments built on those mechanisms have a thin evidence base.

C.5 Known and Iatrogenic Causes

Known causes within training. These are the identifiable contributors to soft-tissue injury:

Rapid increases in load, volume, or intensity

Fast or ballistic movements attempted without preparation

Faulty technique or poor coordination

Training while fatigued or without adequate recovery

A sudden return after a long layoff

A previous injury at the same site

Prolonged inactivity or bed rest, which reduces tendon stiffness and leaves tissue less able to take load

Iatrogenic causes. Medical care can itself injure or aggravate these tissues:

Fluoroquinolone antibiotics (ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin, moxifloxacin, and others). Health Canada and the FDA have required labels to warn of tendon rupture since 2008. A 2017 Health Canada review concluded that these drugs can, in rare cases, cause persistent and disabling effects, including tendon problems. The Achilles tendon is the one most often affected, risk is higher after 60 and with corticosteroid use, and reactions can appear hours to weeks after starting. Health Canada advises reporting new joint or muscle pain to a health professional.

Corticosteroid injections. In tendinopathy they relieve pain in the short term, but a major systematic review found outcomes worse than no treatment or other approaches at six and twelve months in tennis elbow, with repeated injections doing worse. Effects vary by site, and serious events such as rupture were rare, at 1 in 991 injected patients reporting them.

Statins. Muscle aches are commonly reported. How much is due to the drug itself is debated, and anyone affected should raise it with the prescriber before stopping.

Procedures and overtreatment. Trials of some operations for degenerative findings, such as arthroscopy for degenerative knee conditions, have found little advantage over non-surgical care.

Advice. Overly aggressive stretching or rehabilitation can injure, and so can unnecessary rest or fear of movement, which lets tissue deteriorate.

C.6 Fatigue and Stiffness Are Not Joint Pain

Fatigue, soreness, stiffness, and pain are separate experiences. “Stiff joints” is the familiar phrase, but muscles stiffen too, and muscle stiffness is not the same as joint pain. Joint stiffness arises in the capsule, cartilage, and surrounding tissue. Muscle stiffness arises in the muscle and its connective tissue, and a person can have either without pain.

The research literature treats age-related muscle stiffness as real but under-studied. A review of the topic describes a rise in resting muscle stiffness in older people as a less considered part of age-related impairment, alongside the loss of contractile force. It lists as possible contributors changes in the muscle fibres, the surrounding connective matrix, the aponeuroses and fascia, the tendon, and a greater tendency for opposing muscles to co-contract.

The picture is not simply that everything stiffens. A meta-analysis found that Achilles tendon stiffness and elastic modulus are lower in older adults than in younger ones, though individual studies disagree. Muscle, tendon, joint structures, and nervous-system control all change with age in different directions, so the felt sensation of a stiff body is probably a composite. The studies are also small, with tendon studies in older adults using a median of about a dozen participants.

Stiffness Is Not Flexibility

Flexibility and stiffness are different measures. Flexibility is the range of motion available. Stiffness is how strongly the tissue resists movement, and how well it can still produce force. A person can have good range, such as touching the toes or reaching a full deep squat with the heels flat, and still have muscles that stiffen and weaken under certain conditions. The finding in C.7 points the same way: range can improve through greater stretch tolerance with little change in stiffness. Good flexibility therefore does not rule out a stiffness problem, and a stiffness problem does not imply poor flexibility.

A Sustained Deep Squat as an Example

Consider a person who can reach the bottom of a deep squat easily but, after 30 to 60 seconds, stiffens, loses strength, finds it hard to rise, and feels pain in both the muscles and the knees. Three features stand out. The stiffening develops within a minute, so it cannot be a change in tissue length or lasting structure. It comes with a loss of strength. And the pain is in the muscles as well as the knees, which may have different sources.

Several contributors are plausible, they are not exclusive, and the literature does not say which dominates in any individual:

History-dependent muscle stiffness. Resting muscle resists movement more after it has been still and less after it has been moved, and the resistance builds back over seconds of stillness. This property, called thixotropy, fits stiffening during a held position and easing once movement resumes. The evidence comes from single fibres and from the calf in standing, not from deep squats or older people, so it is a plausible contributor only.

Fatigue from holding a static load. Sustained contractions reduce the maximum force a muscle can produce, blood flow to the muscle is restricted during strong sustained contractions, and pain commonly develops during them. A compressed deep-flexion position may restrict circulation further, though that is not shown here.

The held position itself. In a University of Waterloo thesis, not peer reviewed, healthy young adults who held a four-minute squat lost more knee power than the same total time spent in repeated shorter squats. Duration of a held deep position appears to matter.

Load on the knee. Deep flexion places heavy compressive load on the patellofemoral joint. Small studies report reduced blood flow in the kneecap during flexion in people with patellofemoral pain, but the evidence is limited and inconsistent.

Leverage in rising. Standing up from the bottom needs high force where leverage is worst, which is exactly when strength has fallen from the hold. A modest loss of strength can therefore become a failure to rise.

Taken together, this pattern is stiffness plus fatigue, with muscle pain and knee pain that may be separate problems, and it is distinct from both limited flexibility and joint pain.

Muscle Cramps as a Barrier to Exercise

A cramp is a painful, involuntary contraction of a muscle. This section concerns the kind that arises with exercise, or when someone moves into an unusual position such as a deep squat or seiza (sitting on the shins), or sometimes with no obvious provocation. Calves are the commonest site, but feet, ankles, thighs, and hamstrings are also affected. For some people cramps rule out particular exercises altogether.

What causes them. The cause is unsettled. Two main theories compete. The older one blames dehydration and electrolyte loss. The newer one, altered neuromuscular control, holds that fatigue upsets the balance between excitatory input from the muscle’s stretch receptors and inhibitory input from its tendon organs, raising activity in the motor neurons until the muscle cramps. Reviews find that the first rests mainly on low-level evidence such as case series, and that it struggles to explain why cramps stay in the working muscle. The second has more support but is not conclusive, and the latest review favours a mix of internal and external factors, not a single cause. The view that there are many theories and little strong evidence is accurate.

Who gets them. The strongest predictor is a history of cramps. Others are exercising harder than usual, fatigue, older age, higher body mass, and, in some studies, short or irregular stretching habits. Individual susceptibility differs widely. Cramps also affect highly trained athletes, including Ironman triathletes, which fits the observation that very fit people still get them. Deconditioning is a plausible contributor, since a deconditioned person fatigues sooner at a given load, but I found no direct evidence for it.

Do they damage muscle? Some evidence says yes, though not as far as visible bruising. In experiments that induced cramps electrically in healthy volunteers, creatine kinase, a marker of muscle fibre damage, was tracked for 72 hours afterwards, and the response was smaller when the protocol was repeated a week later, a pattern known from other forms of muscle damage. Contractions forced by electrical stimulation are known to cause fibre-level damage, a rise in creatine kinase, strength loss, and delayed soreness, and severe spontaneous cramps may also raise creatine kinase slightly. Cramps also often accompany the severe muscle breakdown of exertional rhabdomyolysis, though whether they cause it or merely reflect it is unclear. I did not find a study showing bruising or contusion on imaging after a cramp, or one measuring healing time. Lingering soreness after a severe cramp, which many people report, would fit mild damage, but that remains inference.

What helps. The table summarizes the evidence.

Because the cause is unknown and susceptibility varies, any remedy that works for one person may do nothing for another. Both stretching a cramp out and waiting it out are reasonable, with stretching having the better evidence. For cramps that arise from fatigue in an unaccustomed position, shorter holds, supported positions, and gradually longer exposure are reasonable approaches, though untested for this purpose. Frequent, severe, or widespread cramps, especially with weakness, dark urine, or new medication such as a statin, warrant medical assessment.

C.7 The Limits of Exercise and Stretching as a Remedy

A common belief holds that resistance training and stretching will cure stiffness. The evidence supports a more limited claim.

Stretching. A 2025 meta-analysis of 65 trials found that weeks of stretching raise tolerance for stretch moderately and lower stiffness only slightly, and that muscle fibre length does not change. Improved range of motion therefore reflects mostly a change in sensation and tolerance, not longer tissue. A single session lowers stiffness a little for a short time.

Resistance training. Older tendons remain responsive. Heavy repetitive loading over 12 to 14 weeks changes tendon properties in older adults about as much as in younger ones. That is encouraging for function but does not show that felt muscle stiffness is reversed.

Age-related muscle stiffness. The sources reviewed for this appendix did not establish an easy or reliable remedy, and the evidence base is thin.

A reasonable expectation, offered here as a judgment, is that exercise and stretching help preserve function and comfort and may slow decline, while some stiffness with age persists whatever is done.

C.8 Implications for Planning

Treat injury avoidance as a design constraint. Progress load and speed gradually, and be cautious with ballistic movements such as throwing when untrained. Match the response to the symptom. Fatigue calls for recovery, soreness for easing off, stiffness for regular movement and mobility work, and pain with loss of function for assessment. Expect modest effects from mobility work. It improves comfort and range, but it is not a cure for age-related stiffness. For low back pain, stay active. Choose a sustainable program, since no exercise type has been shown clearly superior. Review drugs that affect tendons and muscles. Anyone prescribed a fluoroquinolone antibiotic who develops tendon, joint, or muscle pain should report it promptly, and anyone considering repeated corticosteroid injections for a tendon should weigh the long-term evidence. Seek assessment for pain that persists beyond a few weeks, loss of function such as inability to raise an arm, sudden weakness, numbness, or pain that wakes the person at night.

C.9 Sources for Appendix C

Appendix D: Progressive Loading

A story told in martial arts circles describes a boy who lifts a calf above his head every morning and, as the calf grows into a bull, ends up able to lift the bull. The best-known form of the legend is the ancient Greek tale of the wrestler Milo of Croton, said to have carried a calf daily until it was a full-grown ox, and the martial arts version may be a retelling or a parallel. It is a legend, and a full-grown bull weighs several times the heaviest overhead lift on record, so it cannot be literally true. Its value is as an illustration of a principle. This appendix takes the principle, asks how much of the surrounding detail the evidence can settle, and gives a cautious answer on rate and efficiency.

D.1 The Principle

Strength grows when the load on the body rises gradually over time. The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) position stand on progression names progressive overload as the foremost principle of resistance training progression, alongside specificity and variation. It adds that countless programs can work if these principles are respected, and that the size of the gain depends on training status and genetic predisposition. The legend captures the idea well: the increments are small, frequent, and matched to what the body has just adapted to.

D.2 What the Legend Leaves Out

No schedule. It says nothing about weight, repetitions, sets, rest, or frequency, which are exactly the matters in dispute.

Limits to adaptation. Gains come quickly in beginners, more slowly in the trained, and cannot continue indefinitely. The truism that more weight over time builds more strength holds, but only within a ceiling that differs between people.

Automatic progression. The calf’s growth does the progressing smoothly. A real program has to choose its own steps, and the steps have to be sized sensibly.

Different tissues, different timescales. Muscle, tendon, and joint structures are generally thought to adapt at different paces, and a progression that outruns the slower ones leads to the overuse injuries in Appendix C. Studies in older adults report tendon changes only after about 12 to 14 weeks of heavy repetitive loading.

D.3 The Variables in Dispute

The table sets the common claims beside what the meta-analyses find. Most of the studies behind them involve young, healthy adults and run for weeks to a few months, so they say little about older or frail people, and, as the essay argued, small effects between programs are usually not decisive.

D.4 Club Work, Leverage, and Low-Load Training

Club and mace training covers a wide range, and the claims made for it need to be separated by load.

Light club swinging. Light Indian clubs, typically a pound or two, are swung through large circular ranges. The research is thin. A 2017 article in the Strength and Conditioning Journal noted that no research existed on these tools, and a Columbia University thesis describes a paucity of objective evidence for their benefits. The few studies are small: a pilot of eight participants in which an 8-minute bout was associated with higher shoulder isokinetic strength, and a two-session study showing short-term gains in shoulder flexibility. They show acute effects, not long-term outcomes. Light swinging may build a mild amount of muscle and adds activity and shoulder mobility, but whether it does more has not been tested.

Heavy steel clubs and maces on long levers. The nominal weight understates the load. A club’s weight acts at a distance from the hand and shoulder, so the torque the shoulder and trunk must resist is the weight multiplied by that lever arm, and a long handle multiplies it considerably. Heavy clubs swung this way can impose demands comparable to much heavier loads held close to the body. I found no studies that measured such loads or compared this training with conventional resistance work, so its effect on strength is neither confirmed nor refuted.

Failure. Failure is not required. A meta-analysis found no significant overall difference between training to failure and stopping short, though a later dose-response analysis reported that muscle growth rose as sets approached failure while strength gains differed little. The evidence is equivocal, which leaves the conventional emphasis on failure open to question, as well as the claim that it is useless.

Strength and specificity. The meta-analyses finding larger strength gains from heavy loads measured one-repetition-maximum lifts, and the measure that did not differ between heavy and light training was isometric strength. That suggests part of the heavy-load advantage reflects practising the tested lift, which is the specificity principle. By the same principle, training that loads many angles and rotational patterns at once could build strength closer to real performance than isolation exercises and machines, and could suit goals such as martial arts. That is a reasonable hypothesis, as is the claim of all-over functional strength, but the evidence does not yet test it. Many conventional multi-joint lifts also load several muscle groups together, so the contrast is mainly with isolation and machine work.

In short, the evidence does not show clubs to be inefficient. It shows them to be largely unstudied, with mechanisms, large loads, long levers, and multi-angle loading, that make a strength effect plausible. Peak strength on a particular heavy lift is still best trained with that lift.

D.5 Rate of Progression

The ACSM guideline gives a concrete rule: when the person can perform one or two repetitions beyond the target number at the current load, raise the load by 2 to 10 percent. It suggests 2 to 3 training days a week for novice and intermediate lifters. A guide for older adults from Human Kinetics suggests at least one set of 8 to 12 repetitions to fatigue for each major muscle group twice a week, with slower, more cautious increases for frail or less fit people.

This rule is the practical equivalent of the calf: small steps taken only after the previous load has become manageable. A common simple form is to add repetitions within a target range and then raise the weight when the top of the range is reached. The rate is limited less by muscle than by recovery and by the slowest-adapting tissue, so the safe pace for a given person is whatever keeps pain, fatigue, and stiffness within a normal recovery window.

D.6 Efficiency Without Injury

The evidence does not fix a single best schedule, but it supports several practical conclusions:

Progress in small steps. Add repetitions first and then raise the load modestly, following the 2 to 10 percent rule. Use moderate to heavy loads for strength. They give the most strength per minute, while lighter loads can build muscle but need more repetitions and effort. Failure is optional. It does not appear necessary for gains, so for ballistic or technically demanding movements, stopping short of failure is a reasonable way to lower injury risk. This is an inference from the evidence, not a tested conclusion. Keep volume modest. Returns diminish, so a moderate number of hard sets spread over two or three sessions a week captures much of the benefit. The Canadian guideline floor of muscle-strengthening twice weekly is consistent with this. Rest more for heavy work. The longer rests recommended for heavy sets reflect the need to recover force between efforts. Prepare tissue before loading it fast. Speed and novelty are what injure, as Appendix C described, so build load gradually before adding fast or ballistic movements. Expect individual differences. Response to the same program varies, so keep a change only if strength, recovery, and symptoms improve.

D.7 Summary

The legend states the one point the evidence strongly supports: gradually increasing load builds strength. Almost everything finer, including exact load, repetitions, sets, tempo, rest, and frequency, shows modest or inconsistent differences once effort is matched, and the studies are limited. The rate that matters most in practice is the one the person’s tissues can recover from, which is usually small increments taken only when the current load has become manageable.

D.8 Sources for Appendix D