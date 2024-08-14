Perplexed people

Low-information voter?

I have read or heard the term a few times in the past. At first, I patted myself on the back, being thankful that I was not one of those. I guess that whoever was using the phrase broadly agreed with me on key issues, so I did not question the term. Now, after reflection, I believe I have to give my head a shake.

Let's just say that we do not need to qualify the phrase with "voter" and just say "low-information people." The idea is that the one using that phrase has access to a better quality of information and perhaps more of it. This is an untenable assumption.

Low-information?

A put-down, revealing snobbery, conceit, arrogance—an assumption of superiority. We do develop a worldview, and we tend to believe what we think. We become emotionally invested in our views. This belief-set becomes self-perpetuating because of human psychology—biases, understanding (limited), current beliefs (may be wrong as often as right), confirmation bias, motivated reasoning, any number of psychological mechanisms. This is not pathological; it is just psychology, quite normal. It takes a rare, reflective individual to even recognize this state of affairs. Even with recognition at an intellectual level, behavior may not reflect the understanding.

So, low-information people? Such a slur. They may well have better, more correct information than you, and possibly more information. How would you know? Just because you think that your views are correct and justified, it does not follow that you are right and the other wrong; you are superior, and the other inferior.

Objective Reality

It is not that I do not think that there is an objective reality; I do. It is just that none of us have privileged access to it, whatever that might entail. We have limited intelligence, limited sensorium, limited language—all language and sense data is an abstraction of a much greater and overwhelming reality. We are not gods, not omniscient. Much of what we believe is sure to be wrong. There is much disagreement among people, much contradiction. It is impossible, logically, for all to be correct. It may be that none are correct, perhaps not remotely correct. That is the nature of the human world. So, I do not believe that all opinions are equivalently correct. That would be foolish. I just believe that it is freakin’ hard to know the truth about complex matters.

Premise of this Blog

That is the premise of this blog: skepticism of the Pyrrhonian kind, updated.

There is a notion of paradigms and paradigm shifts, written about by scholar Thomas Kuhn in the book The Structure of Scientific Revolutions. The phrase itself, "paradigm shift," has become somewhat well-known. In a way, it can be seen as an extension of Pyrrhonian skepticism. Belief should be held tentatively and updated based on your current understanding. Of course, I prefer to say, "your current reading of the entrails." I am hoping a few of my readers know what I mean.

Worldview

I want to discuss the idea of "worldview," as good a word as any. I have often used "belief system" or perhaps "set of beliefs" to mean the same thing. We all have them. How they form and change is complex enough. It actually is a mystery in many regards, as it brings in the whole slew of mysteries and language, thought, consciousness, mind, and brain. Putting that aside for now, we do have, at any moment of time, a "worldview." Some of this may never have been articulated, and if we do articulate our views, unless we do so by rote, we will give different phrasing, different language each time. Moreover, the very process of articulating our views may change them, perhaps in subtle ways, perhaps in more significant ways. Undoubtedly, some of what we believe will be wrong, at least in part. There may be internal contradictions, never really made explicit, maybe never noticed, and never resolved.

Personal Paradigm Shifts

The interesting thing is that as we age, our worldview will evolve, become different. This does not necessitate more correct; maybe, maybe not. Just different. We change our minds, we forget things, ideas get transmogrified (no, not a real word). We may make a total shift, 180 metaphorical degrees, on some things. This is normal. It is the best we can do.

My Beliefs

My beliefs? Sure, I have 'em. How could a person exist without them? Some are grounded in practicality. They deal with concrete issues, immediate effects, human-scaled things, repeatable phenomena. They allow us to navigate the world with success. They allow us to survive, and our species to thrive (not sure for how much longer, I regret to say). Some ideas are quite a bit more dicey. Regardless, I write articles, re-post articles. These must of necessity reflect my current beliefs, if I am being honest with myself and my readers. So, I have a worldview, and I must make decisions as to what to post. I use motivated reasoning, I guess, confirmation bias, in finding information and choosing what to post. I am aware of the tentative nature of these ideas. Certainly, since the people I post do not agree in many ways, I cannot possibly believe that all are correct. My take is that the information has a chance of being more or less right and has significant implications. It is a judgment call. (I have been called a conspiracy theorist. I much prefer conspiracy factist, but that is a topic in its own right.)