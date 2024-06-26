Share this postLithium battery fires cause MULTIPLE deaths and property damage | MGUY Australiaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLithium battery fires cause MULTIPLE deaths and property damage | MGUY Australia MGUY Australia 71.7Mike ZimmerJun 26, 2024Share this postLithium battery fires cause MULTIPLE deaths and property damage | MGUY Australiaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postLithium battery fires cause MULTIPLE deaths and property damage | MGUY Australiaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare