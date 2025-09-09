Summary of “In Gaza, western colonialism has been unmasked” by Jonathan Cook (Sep 09, 2025)

Genocide in Gaza

Israel’s assault on Gaza is entering its third year, marked by mass killing, famine, and destruction. Western governments refuse to label it genocide despite overwhelming scholarly consensus, including a vote by the international association of genocide scholars and strong statements by legal experts such as William Schabas. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected eventually to confirm the genocide designation, but its ruling may come too late to alter events.

Western complicity and repression

The US, Germany, and other western states are described as “accomplices to genocide” through arms supplies, intelligence sharing, and diplomatic protection. Unable to secure public consent, governments are repressing dissent: student protests are met with police violence, activists face deportation in the US, while in the UK mass protests are criminalised under anti-terror laws. Support for Palestine Action and similar groups has been reframed as “terrorism.”

Zionism and colonial legacy

The article frames Zionism as a continuation of western colonialism, providing a moral cover story for domination in the Middle East. Israel, armed and supported by western powers, functions as a proxy colonial state. The cycle of violence creates resistance, which then justifies further militarisation. Zionism is described as both a cover and an “insurance policy,” normalising atrocities while reinforcing narratives of a “clash of civilisations.”

Suppression of opposition in the West

Political repression is likened to McCarthyism. Opposition to Israeli policies is conflated with antisemitism, marginalising critics. The case of Jeremy Corbyn in the UK illustrates how accusations of antisemitism were used to weaken left-wing politics and maintain neoliberal, militarised policies.

Crisis of legitimacy

Israel’s war in Gaza exposes contradictions in western liberal democracies. Efforts to recognise a Palestinian state are portrayed as symbolic, conditioned to preserve Israeli control and deny real sovereignty. Leaders such as Emmanuel Macron openly conflate anti-Zionism with antisemitism while using state recognition to cement Israel’s regional dominance.

Public defiance and collapse of consent

Despite repression, popular resistance is growing. Examples include aid flotillas to Gaza, protests at cultural and sporting events, industrial actions by dockworkers, and high-profile cultural interventions. These acts demonstrate eroding legitimacy of governments and institutions, which increasingly rely on authoritarian measures.

Conclusion

The article argues that Gaza has become the decisive test for western liberal order. The genocide and the suppression of dissent have unmasked Zionism as modern colonialism and revealed the fragility of western claims to moral and democratic values. Public defiance signals a breakdown of authority and a moment of profound political crisis.