Christine Van Geyn’s National Post article criticizes two federal initiatives associated with Mark Carney’s government: Bill C-9 (Combatting Hate Act) and the earlier border security Bill C-2.

1. Bill C-9: Expanded Hate-Speech Provisions

The bill proposes major revisions to Canada’s Criminal Code, introducing a new “hate crime” offence carrying penalties up to life imprisonment and banning the public display of certain symbols. Most controversially, it lowers the legal threshold for “hatred” from the “most extreme manifestation” of detestation or vilification to merely “the emotion that involves detestation or vilification.”

Critics argue this shift risks criminalizing speech that the government merely finds offensive or politically inconvenient. The article draws parallels to the United Kingdom’s extensive social-media prosecutions and warns that similar censorship practices could emerge in Canada.

2. Border-Security Legislation and Privacy Concerns

Public and legal pressure—including from the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF)—prompted the government to replace Bill C-2 with a scaled-back version, Bill C-12. The revised bill removes five contested elements:

Financial-institution surveillance powers, Authority for Canada Post to open mail, Police access to subscriber data without warrants, Involvement of electronic-service providers in state monitoring, and A prohibition on cash transactions over $10,000.

Although the CCF welcomed these deletions, it urged the government to formally withdraw Bill C-2 to prevent its provisions from resurfacing.

3. Overall Theme

The piece frames these legislative efforts as part of a broader trend toward expanded governmental control—eroding civil liberties, privacy, and freedom of expression—under the guise of combating hate and strengthening border security.