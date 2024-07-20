Share this postLARRY JOHNSON and SCOTT RITTER; IS DHS RESPONSIBLE FOR ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP?ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLARRY JOHNSON and SCOTT RITTER; IS DHS RESPONSIBLE FOR ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP? Through the eyes of 117K subscribersMike ZimmerJul 20, 2024Share this postLARRY JOHNSON and SCOTT RITTER; IS DHS RESPONSIBLE FOR ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP?ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postLARRY JOHNSON and SCOTT RITTER; IS DHS RESPONSIBLE FOR ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP?ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare