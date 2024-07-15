Share this postLarry C. Johnson & former FBI HRT Sniper Chris Whitcomb on the Failed Assassination of Donald Trumpephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLarry C. Johnson & former FBI HRT Sniper Chris Whitcomb on the Failed Assassination of Donald Trump Dialogue Works 152K subscribersMike ZimmerJul 15, 2024Share this postLarry C. Johnson & former FBI HRT Sniper Chris Whitcomb on the Failed Assassination of Donald Trumpephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postLarry C. Johnson & former FBI HRT Sniper Chris Whitcomb on the Failed Assassination of Donald Trumpephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare