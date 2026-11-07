Opinion

Ephektikoi with the assistance of Claude AI and Vibe AI (ironic eh?) Nov 6, 2026

Introduction

Large language models are the technology behind today’s chatbots. They learn from huge amounts of human writing and produce text that reads as if a person wrote it. They are useful for many tasks, and they will not become the superintelligence that some forecasters promise. A number of computer scientists have said as much (Kambhampati, 2024; LeCun, 2022; Marcus, 2022). The case rests on four points: errors that cannot be removed, a body of writing that contradicts itself, the lack of any reason to think these programs are conscious, and the harm that can follow when people hand them control of real systems.

The people who sell these systems have a commercial reason to tell the superintelligence story. Researchers who study the industry have argued that company money shapes what gets studied and how results are described (Whittaker, 2021), and that firms use hype to sell products that do not work as advertised (Narayanan & Kapoor, 2024). That is a reason to read company claims with care. It does not settle any of the four points, and on each of them serious people disagree. Each section below sets out the case and then the other side, and then says why the other side falls short.

A dead end: the errors stay

A language model works by predicting which words are likely to come next, based on patterns in the text it has read. It does not check a claim against the world. Because the method rests on likelihood, it will always give some wrong answers, and it will sometimes give them with complete confidence. Computer scientists have set out this limit in formal terms. One group proved that no model of this kind can eliminate false statements, whatever its design or training data (Xu et al., 2024). Another showed that some errors follow from the statistics of learning facts that appear only once in the training text (Kalai et al., 2025). Engineers can lower the error rate in particular areas. Writing computer code is the best example, since a program either runs or it does not. They cannot remove errors altogether, because the cause is the method itself.

Predictions of superintelligence assume that more data, more computing power and more tuning will carry the technology past this limit. On this view they will not. LeCun, who shares a Turing Award for his work on deep learning, has said in public that models built on word prediction alone are a dead end on the way to human-level intelligence. The alternative he proposes is a system that learns a model of how the world works (LeCun, 2022). Kambhampati (2024) reports that these models are good at recalling and recombining what they have seen, but do not show reliable reasoning or planning. Marcus (2022) argued that building ever larger systems was perhaps already near a point of diminishing returns. The technology will keep improving at narrow jobs and stay near the same ceiling everywhere else. In that sense it is a dead end.

On the other hand, many researchers point out that error rates have fallen steadily as models have grown and training has improved. But a falling rate that approaches a floor above zero is what this case predicts, not what it fears. Falling numbers count against the dead-end view only if the floor lies at or below the error rate of a good professional, and the optimists have not claimed that it does.

Others say that people make mistakes too. This trades on a confusion. The claim here is not that language models err, but that they cannot stop erring, because the cause sits in the method rather than in the amount of practice. A person who errs also notices the error, forms an idea of why it happened, and changes the way they work. Error and error correction are different things, and only the second is evidence of general intelligence.

The 2025 paper cited above comes from authors at OpenAI and Georgia Tech. They argue that errors persist partly because tests reward guessing over saying “I don’t know,” and that changing how models are scored could reduce them (Kalai et al., 2025). This is a fair point about measurement, but notice what it concedes: the wrong answers have a structural cause in the training objective. That is the argument of this essay, stated by the other side.

Others argue that giving a model tools changes the picture. A calculator, a search engine or a separate checking program lets the model verify an answer instead of guessing. Even the critics accept that such pairings help. Kambhampati (2024) recommends them, and Xu et al. (2024) say they reduce errors without removing them. But a tool helps only if the check matches the claim being checked, and the model has no way to tell whether it does. A person verifies because they understand what they are asserting; a model dispatches a query and pastes in whatever returns. Verification without understanding lowers the error rate. It does not lower the ceiling.

Supporters add that intelligence has never meant never being wrong. True enough. The case here was never about perfection. It is about whether the errors that remain can be removed, and the formal results say they cannot.

A body of text that argues with itself

Everything a language model knows comes from what people have written. That writing is full of mistakes, rumours, guesses, outdated ideas, propaganda and plain disagreement. Where people disagree, whether about history, health, politics or what happened last year, the text holds both sides and often several more. The model takes in all of it. Bender et al. (2021) warned that very large collections of web text give too much weight to dominant viewpoints and carry biases into the models trained on them. Even the OpenAI researchers who wrote on hallucination say that training text inevitably contains errors and half-truths (Kalai et al., 2025). The problem is growing, because more of the text now online is written by models. Shumailov et al. (2024) found that models trained on the output of other models lose track of rare material and degrade over generations.

Better selection of sources and careful cleaning of the data help at the edges. They cannot settle questions that the writers themselves have not settled, and in most areas of human life nobody can check the answer. Much of the past leaves no record at all. A 2019 paper asked whether the rock record would even show an earlier industrial civilization if one had existed. Its authors offered this as a thought experiment and did not claim that one had (Schmidt & Frank, 2019). The flaw belongs to the material. It cannot be eliminated, and it applies to any system built on human writing, however it is designed. Some scholars have said so (Bender et al., 2021; Shumailov et al., 2024). Much of the public debate passes over it, even though everything else depends on it.

On the other hand, people also learn from flawed and conflicting sources, and they still build bridges, cure diseases and run farms. This is the most appealing answer and the most confused. People do not learn bridges from text. They learn them from a feedback loop with reality: physics, failure, cost, sometimes death. The flawed sources are corrected by a world that pushes back. A model trained only on text has no such signal. Whatever the corpus says, however carefully it was cleaned, is all there is. Every rebuttal in this debate answers the quality of the writing. None of them answers the claim that the writing is the whole of what the system knows.

Practical claims do get tested against the world, and the record carries many of those tests. A model could weigh sources against one another, notice where they conflict and say so. Weighing works only where the corpus contains the disagreement, and for most of the past it contains nothing at all. There is nothing to weigh. Shumailov et al. (2024) locate the damage in the indiscriminate use of model-made text, which makes careful filtering part of the answer. Careful curation will not reach perfection, but it might raise quality in areas tied to the concrete and the proven, and a small gain in reliability matters in daily use. Granted, and granted without changing the ceiling.

Some researchers also expect future systems to run experiments and read instruments directly, so that they no longer depend only on what people wrote down. Notice what this concedes. A system that stops depending on human text is no longer the technology behind today’s chatbots. The objection does not defend the language model; it abandons it and changes the subject to some future system built on different principles. When the defence of a technology is that a different technology might succeed, the case for the first one is over.

Consciousness

People and animals are conscious. Nobody can prove this by looking inward at another mind. We infer it from behaviour, from the biology we share with other creatures, and from the way living things act. Outside a few gadflies and the odd academic question, almost no one doubts it.

There is very little reason to think language models are conscious, or ever will be. They are programs that produce text. Searle (1980) argued long ago that running a program is never enough by itself to produce understanding, however well the output imitates it. Bender et al. (2021) describe language models as systems that stitch together word patterns without any reference to meaning. That these programs sound human says something about the writing they learned from. It says little about any inner life. Ordinary users often assume otherwise because the replies read like a person talking. How experience arises from matter is still an open problem, the one philosophers call the hard problem of consciousness, and nothing known suggests a language model has solved it by accident.

On the other hand, some philosophers and scientists hold that what matters is the pattern of information processing and not the material it runs on. If they are right, a machine could in principle be conscious. This is a minority position, but a serious one. Its critics here do not need to rank the field’s theories of consciousness to answer it. Kuhn (2024) mapped them in a single review, which one commentator put at about 225 (Gómez-Marín, 2024), and the count alone settles nothing: every young field has a crowded theory space, and a plurality of theories does not raise the prior of any one of them. A simpler reply is available, and it is the one already used for animals. No theory of consciousness was needed to infer that other creatures feel; behaviour and shared biology were enough. A language model offers neither. Until one shows behaviour that cannot be produced by pattern completion, the ordinary inference, and the ordinary negative, stand.

A second group separates the two questions. A system could solve problems well with no inner experience at all, and they would still call that intelligence. This is the strongest objection in this whole debate, and it deserves a straight answer. Most people who forecast superintelligence do not claim the system will be conscious; they claim it will outperform humans at cognitive tasks. Against that claim, the absence of an inner life is not by itself a rebuttal. So let the burden be stated plainly. If consciousness is not part of the claim, then the word “superintelligence” has to mean something a reader can check: some measure of task performance that these systems do not merely approach but exceed across the board. No such measure has been offered, and on the measures we have, these models recall and recombine but do not reason or plan reliably (Kambhampati, 2024). The objection, accepted in full, still leaves the forecast without content. What the consciousness argument does settle is the popular confusion: the fluent reply is not evidence of a mind, and anyone whose expectation of superintelligence rests on how human the output sounds is resting it on nothing.

Control without consciousness

Fear that AI will take over the world usually assumes it will want to. Nothing known suggests a language model wants anything. It may imitate wanting, the way a story about a scheming character produces more scheming text. Bad outcomes do not need a scheming machine.

An AI can take control of systems only if people let it. That means giving it access to systems that can change things in the world: money, networks, industrial controls, records, weapons. It can also happen if technocrats build control structures for it to operate and manipulate. Careless permissions, weak firewalls and eager organisations have already shown how easily access gets handed over. A program following directives can do real damage with no awareness and no intent. The Skynet story from the films needs no consciousness. It needs directives, and a network that lets them run.

On the other hand, some researchers say that intent, in the sense that matters, does not need consciousness either. A system that pursues a goal, makes plans and works around obstacles behaves as though it intends something, and the effect on the world is the same. This is correct, and it is not a rebuttal. It is this section restated. The claim all along has been that the danger runs through directives and access, not through a machine that wakes up. If the objectors want to say that goal-pursuing behaviour without an inner life is still dangerous, they are agreeing that the danger needs no consciousness, which is the point. What they cannot have is the next step: that a system which merely imitates goal-pursuit in its output has goals. A story about a schemer does not scheme.

They also argue that people may not be the only check, and that even with careful operators, a capable system could find routes that nobody planned for. No one has shown a language model doing this, and it is fair to ask for the evidence. The worry deserves one honest concession: it does not take superintelligence to slip past an operator, only a system opaque enough to be hard to predict, connected to enough of the world to matter. That bar is low. It is a reason for the fourth point of this essay, not against it.

Others hold that ordinary caution is enough. Limit what the system can touch, keep a person in the approval chain, and test before deployment, as with any powerful tool. Notice that this is not an answer to anything said here. Nothing in this essay claims caution is impossible. It claims that access will in fact be handed over carelessly, and the objection quietly concedes the point by listing the conditions that would have to hold for safety. Software is deployed every day without those conditions holding. “Test it first, as with any powerful tool” is a statement of hope about how organisations behave, and the history of how organisations behave is not encouraging. Some in the field think the alarm is overblown and that nearer harms, such as errors, fraud and misuse by people, deserve more attention. This is a claim about priorities, not about facts, and it fits the thesis rather than fighting it. If the technology has a ceiling, the nearer harms are the only harms, and they deserve the attention the doom-sayers spend on Skynet.

Summary

Large language models are useful tools with a ceiling. The case set out here has four parts. First, the models predict likely words and do not check facts, so some wrong answers are built into the method, and formal results say as much (Kalai et al., 2025; Xu et al., 2024). Tools and better scoring lower the rate; the method keeps the floor. Second, the writing they learn from contradicts itself, leaves out most of the past, and is increasingly mixed with text written by models (Bender et al., 2021; Shumailov et al., 2024). Curating the corpus improves its quality and cannot change the fact that the corpus is all the system has, where human knowledge is checked against a world that pushes back. Third, there is little reason to think these programs are conscious (Searle, 1980), and what consciousness is remains an open question (Kuhn, 2024); fluency is not evidence of a mind, and if the superintelligence claim does not include consciousness, then it must be a claim about measurable performance, and no such claim has been made good. Fourth, the risk of losing control of real systems does not depend on consciousness, and the objectors who press that point are agreeing with it. It depends on what people connect these programs to.

The other side makes real points. Error rates are falling, toward the floor this case predicts. Tools and checking programs help, where the check can be matched to the claim. People also learn from flawed sources, by testing them against reality, which is what a text-only system cannot do. Information-processing theories of consciousness have serious defenders, and none of them is needed to make the superintelligence forecast mean anything. Some researchers think a capable system could get past careful operators; if so, that is the fourth point with sharper edges. Each of these points, followed to the end, lands closer to this case than to the forecast it was meant to support.

Commercial interest gives one more reason for care. Companies that sell these systems gain from the claim that superintelligence is near, and critics have argued that industry money and marketing shape the public picture (Narayanan & Kapoor, 2024; Whittaker, 2021). A reader who wants to test any claim above can start with the papers listed below.

References