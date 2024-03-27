Share this postLara Logan On The Francis Scott Key Bridge: "It Is A Financial And Economic Attack"ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLara Logan On The Francis Scott Key Bridge: "It Is A Financial And Economic Attack" Bannons War Room 987K followers Mike ZimmerMar 27, 20241Share this postLara Logan On The Francis Scott Key Bridge: "It Is A Financial And Economic Attack"ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareLara Logan On The Francis Scott Key Bridge: "It Is A Financial And Economic Attack"1Share this postLara Logan On The Francis Scott Key Bridge: "It Is A Financial And Economic Attack"ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Balitmore Bridge: accident or attack?
Of course,the ultimate cause of the Balitmore bridge destruction is a big "maybe" in my mind. There is nothing in Lara Logan's overall screed that makes me think that she is telling a convincing story on a whole lot of other issues.
Of course my whole blog (Ephektikoi) is about how we discern the truth of things, with a personal bias towards certain perspectives that I hold to be more likely. Most would call me a conspiracy nutter. Maybe, maybe not. We all evaluate evidence differently, and are exposed to different information and opinion (lifelong process) so we of necessity will reach different conclusions. This should be self-evident to anyone who reflects a little bit.
There are a lot of common but hard cases where we just can not be sure as to the truth. That does not stop many (most?) from being certain that they have things figured out. These folks might benefit from being a little bit more cautious about the accuracy of their views. Of course, I am one of the folks holding views, so mea culpa.