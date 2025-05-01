Introduction

This essay examines the role of language in the formulation, dissemination, and practical failure of certain philosophical claims. It contends that many abstract assertions—particularly those found in metaphysics, epistemology, and philosophy of mind—are routinely refuted not by counter-argument but by confrontation with real-world consequences. The pragmatic failures of claims such as “causality is an illusion” or “consciousness does not exist” illustrate the disconnect between linguistic construction and empirical reality. Language enables both meaningful description and incoherent speculation; its dual power makes it indispensable and dangerous.

A central theme is the instability introduced by polysemy, whereby terms shift meaning mid-discourse without notice, resulting in equivocation and flawed reasoning. Examples drawn from everyday, scientific, and institutional discourse illustrate how these shifts distort argumentation, even in settings presumed to be rational.

The essay also critiques formalist accounts of logic and mathematics that attempt to isolate syntax from semantics. It argues that formal systems, far from being purely syntactic, are grounded in language and meaning from their inception through to their interpretation. Attempts to treat such systems as detached from semantics are shown to be intellectually untenable.

The discussion concludes by examining the widespread obscurity in philosophical writing, the failure of many scholars to communicate clearly, and the empirical evidence that complex ideas can be reworded without loss of meaning. The possibility of paraphrase challenges the notion that opacity is essential for intellectual rigor and reveals instead a deeper mystery: that language, despite its ambiguities, allows for the preservation and transmission of meaning in innumerable forms.

Discussion

Everyday Refutations of Metaphysical Claims by Pragmatic Consequences

Pragmatics rules. One can deny that there's causality—until falling off a ladder. One can deny that consciousness is only computation and just an illusion—until striking a thumb with a hammer. One can assert that the world is only illusion—until stepping in front of a bus.

These experiential refutations do not arise from deductive logic or metaphysical elaboration. They stem from pragmatic constraints encountered in the lived world. Such constraints resist attempts to linguistically negate or redefine them. Perhaps the underlying problem lies in cognitive limitations. Perhaps the issue is linguistic in nature.

Language enables fantasy. It allows for the assertion of impossibilities, the composition of statements with no meaningful connection to the external world—assuming that an external world exists. This aligns with a pragmatist or empiricist orientation.

Yet language also permits the construction of impossibly intricate frameworks—conceptual “houses of cards” and “castles in the air”—that bear no real correspondence to external facts. This reflects a vulnerability not only in language but also in the cognition that wields it.

The Dual Role of Language in Enabling Both Fiction and Incoherence

The capacity to use and comprehend language remains a deep mystery. Theologians, metaphysicians, and scientists alike have become entangled in the capacity of language to articulate what is nonsensical. In fiction, this is a strength—writers rely on language's imaginative elasticity. In non-fictional argumentation, however, the same capability allows for statements that are false, incoherent, or both—without the speaker or writer realizing it.

Every tradition of thought demonstrates this vulnerability. The production of incoherent but persuasive language is not a recent phenomenon, nor one confined to any single intellectual lineage. It is pervasive and perennial.

Equivocation from Polysemy as a Hidden Distortion in Reasoning

Attention must now turn to a specific structural feature in language that often passes unnoticed: equivocation arising from polysemy. Many terms used in argumentation carry multiple meanings. These meanings may shift within a single conversation without detection—by either speaker or audience.

Scholars have recognized this issue but typically discuss it in highly technical and inaccessible language. Despite the obscurity of their presentation, the phenomenon itself is ubiquitous.

Words with multiple meanings—multiple senses, denotations, and connotations—appear constantly in all forms of discourse. Equivocation often follows.

Polysemy as a Common Feature of Language with Fuzzy Boundaries

Polysemy is not an anomaly but a dominant feature of language. Nearly any word examined in a standard dictionary reveals a range of meanings. The fluidity of language categories—grouping things by similarity, forming distinctions by contrast—compounds the problem. Categorization boundaries are invariably fuzzy. Words are ambiguous.

This process of grouping and distinguishing is likely fundamental to human cognition. However, how it operates remains opaque, and it may always be so.

Polysemy and Equivocation as Routine but Often Unnoticed

Polysemy can be seen in action routinely. So can equivocation, though it often requires effort to identify. These phenomena are frequently aligned with reification and category mistakes, which in many cases likely stem from unnoticed shifts in meaning.

Equivocation does not usually occur with malicious intent. It is unintentional, unnoticed, and extremely common. Nevertheless, it distorts reasoning. It degrades the validity of argumentation even when those engaged in the discourse are unaware.

Definition, Polysemy, and the Limits of Conceptual Clarity

Analyzing the meaning and use of words at sufficient depth reveals an important limitation: many concepts do not become clearer under close examination. In many cases, the opposite occurs. Deeper analysis may reveal that the meaning was never coherent to begin with.

Most individuals do not pursue such analysis. As a result, the instability of the concepts remains hidden, and the terms continue to circulate in public and academic discourse as though their meanings were settled.

Ambiguity in Common Terms and Its Impact on Argumentation

Even familiar terms carry ambiguity. The word “pattern,” for example, is often used to describe anything visual, but it does not consistently imply regularity. In some contexts, it does. In others, it does not.

Metaphor is fundamental to human thought. It appears to be entangled with polysemy, although the precise nature of this relationship remains unclear.

At this stage, concrete examples are required. What follows should not include the kinds of contrived illustrations typically favored by textbook authors. Instead, what is needed are real and relevant examples of flawed reasoning arising from unnoticed shifts in word meaning.

Below are examples of equivocation due to polysemy, each drawn from types of discourse in which such errors plausibly occur. Each example presents an argument followed by analysis showing where the meaning of a key term shifts unnoticed, distorting the reasoning.

Example 1: “Freedom” in Legal vs. Psychological Contexts

Argument:

“Citizens in this country are free. Therefore, no one is constrained in their choices. If someone fails to succeed, it must be because of their own lack of motivation or talent.”

Equivocation Analysis:

The term free initially refers to legal or civil liberties (e.g., freedom of speech, movement, or association). The argument then shifts to imply freedom in a psychological or existential sense: the absence of constraint in personal choice, opportunity, or internal conditioning. The conclusion rests on this shift. Legal freedoms do not eliminate socioeconomic or psychological constraints. The unnoticed change in the meaning of freedom enables an invalid inference from political structure to personal responsibility.

Example 2: “Natural” in Chemical vs. Moral Discourse

Argument:

“This food is natural. Therefore, it must be good for you. And anyone who prefers artificial products is doing something unnatural and bad.”

Equivocation Analysis:

The word natural first designates something that has not been chemically modified or synthesized. The argument then slides into using natural as a moral or evaluative term—equating it with goodness, wholesomeness, or virtue. In the final step, unnatural is framed as morally suspect. The shift from a descriptive to a normative sense of natural is subtle but fundamental. This equivocation enables a moral judgment that is unsupported by the original premise.

Example 3: “Theory” in Scientific vs. Everyday Usage

Argument:

“Evolution is just a theory. That means it’s just speculation, not something we should treat as reliable.”

Equivocation Analysis:

In scientific discourse, theory refers to a well-substantiated explanation supported by evidence (e.g., gravitational theory, germ theory). In everyday language, theory often means a guess or untested idea. The argument equivocates between these meanings. The speaker invokes the scientific status of evolution while applying the layperson’s interpretation of the term to discredit it. The switch is neither acknowledged nor justified, yet it underpins the entire conclusion.

Example 4: “Value” in Economic vs. Moral Terms

Argument:

“The company increased its value this quarter. That proves it is doing good for society.”

Equivocation Analysis:

Here, value first refers to market valuation—the financial worth of a company, as measured by stock price or revenue. The second sentence implies that value means ethical or social value: doing good or contributing positively to the public. The conflation of financial success with moral worth is unexamined. The argument assumes that market outcomes inherently reflect social benefit, which is not established and often false.

Example 5: “Intelligence” in Biological vs. Social Contexts

Argument:

“This species is intelligent—it solves problems in the lab. Therefore, it must be intelligent in the wild and capable of moral reasoning.”

Equivocation Analysis:

The term intelligent is used initially in a narrow operational sense: problem-solving under controlled laboratory conditions. It later shifts to a broad, socially and morally loaded notion of intelligence, including capacities like long-term planning, abstract reasoning, or ethical judgment. The conclusion imputes traits far beyond those justified by the initial claim. The slippage in what intelligence denotes is neither specified nor accounted for, yet it drives the argument’s force.

These examples demonstrate how polysemy—particularly in abstract or evaluative terms—can introduce equivocation that remains hidden during casual or even formal discourse. Such shifts in meaning are often undetected, especially when the argument’s structure appears superficially coherent.

Syntax and Semantics Are Mutually Dependent in Formal Systems

Thesis: Syntax and Semantics Are Mutually Dependent in Formal Systems

I'm going to argue the following points:

Semantics cannot exist without syntax. Syntax cannot exist without semantics. To argue otherwise is mistaken. Formal systems are constrained language. They may be far less concise when expressed as language in English or another natural language. They may be far more ambiguous when expressed in natural language. All formal systems are language and can be expressed in language. To view formal systems as only syntactic is a mistake, since all formal systems require semantics for their creation, use, and interpretation.

Validity Requires Semantics: Soundness and Truth Depend on Meaning

Though even logic acknowledges the distinction—semantic and syntactic—there are formal rules, which we call validity, which constrain certain interpretations that are asserted to maintain truth.

However, truth is not a thing in itself. For something to be true, it must have meaning. For something to be false, it must have meaning. So validity and soundness go hand in hand.

I suppose there are some conceptions that say we can only manipulate truth values and logic for validity. But the development of valid syllogisms in classical logic depends upon semantics. It could not have been otherwise.

So again, syntax and semantics, validity and soundness, go hand in hand. You can't have rules without an interpretation of what those rules actually mean. Formalist views as being only syntax are really intellectually bankrupt—ill-considered.

The Unreasonable Effectiveness—and Ineffectiveness—of Words

Apparently physicist Eugene Wigner wrote a treatise maintaining that mathematics was unreasonably effective in describing physics. I haven't read that work. I only know of it through ChatGPT's assertions.

But nevertheless, I would say if that's a correct depiction of Wigner's work, he missed the boat. Because mathematics, being language—being just another formal system—shows we have a surprising effectiveness in language in defining the physical world, in describing the physical world.

But also the surprising ineffectiveness.

So I would maintain that it's more appropriate to talk about the unreasonable effectiveness of words in describing the world—and the surprising ineffectiveness of words in describing the world in many, many cases, where we can come up with things that are not just false but meaningless—which is routine.

We can build elaborate castles in the sand with language that have absolutely no coherent meaning, although we can deceive ourselves into thinking that they do.

That's the surprising thing—not that mathematics can describe the world through its rules.

Assertions Echoed by Others, but Articulated with Greater Clarity

I made a bunch of assertions here, which I believe to be essentially correct, but I would expect that other scholars have come up with equivalent assertions. Perhaps no one scholar has come up with all these assertions, but I would imagine that my assertions echo those of various other scholars.

Collectively, I would imagine I've said nothing here that hasn't been said before. I'd venture that I have said things more clearly than any of the other experts—probably more concisely and probably with greater readability.

Having read some of those people or attempted to read some of them, I assert that they probably made the explanations unnecessarily unclear and complicated.

On the Opacity and Pretension of Philosophical Writing

I know how opaque some writings are. Wittgenstein is incredibly dense, and it's hard to ascertain just what the man actually meant to say. I've tried a number of times. Horrible writer. Others are the same. Scholarship’s like that. They overcomplicate things.

I've read Lakoff in distant past. I don't know how much residue there is in my thoughts from reading him. I've attempted to read parts of Pinker in the recent past. Didn't get past the first quarter of the book. There's arguments for mostly an elaboration or modification of Chomskyan views on syntax.

I've read Chomsky here and there. I don't know if I've read his major works on language. I've read more of his political views than other views. I think I've read his criticism of various political trends. I've read his criticism of Skinnerian views.

Intellectual Influences from Russell, Polanyi, and Indirect Exposure

I've read about Gödel. Haven't read him. I've attempted to read Quine's work on logic. Found it incomprehensible. I have no idea about Tarski.

So, I haven't been directly influenced by very many of them. Probably more influenced by Polanyi. Maybe by the Churchlands a little bit. By Russell, certainly. But not in terms of his formal discussion of logic. Just by many of his writings for the layperson.

Tacit Knowledge and Residual Influence from Polanyi

I would imagine, although it was decades in the past, that Polanyi's notion of tacit knowledge influenced my views in some regard. Perhaps somewhat understood at the times of reading—there were several books, at least two—and perhaps misunderstood as well and only dimly remembered, but they left a residue, I'm sure, of tacit knowledge and understanding.

Self-Reliant Reasoning from First Principles with Doubts About Accuracy

So, it's hard to say what intellectual contribution they made to my thinking. It's primarily me rethinking things from first principles over the last few months, really.

So, have I got it right? I don't know. Seems to me that what I've said is fairly sound.

My big concern is that what I'm saying may be nonsense that others have deconstructed in various forms—maybe throughout the centuries—not being highly trained in philosophy or any other field of scholarship—not without training, but not trained deeply, not having read the deeper works due to insufficient motivation—but more than that, the fact that most of them are so badly written that I can't get through them: convoluted reasoning, jargon, horrible sentence structure.

Unjustifiable Obscurity in Academic Prose as a Barrier to Knowledge

This obscurity is not necessary, of course. Some scholars write with great clarity, and some could, but they choose not to, for various reasons.

So, I'm not certain that what I've said is correct, but I am certain that other scholars writing in this vein have written with an amazing lack of clarity that's totally unnecessary and is really shameful when you consider how much better things could be said.

And when a scholar writes something that is so difficult and obscurely worded that even his colleagues have trouble or great doubt about what the scholar intended, then it indicates a fundamental problem—at the very least, a problem with his writing skills, perhaps just a matter of style and choice or pretension—and perhaps to disguise the fact that their ideas are really quite vacuous and their thought confused.

Examples of Philosophical Obscurantism and Scholarly Disagreement

I don't know which it is, but I do know that there's no excuse for writing that is as unclear as is Wittgenstein's, for instance, where even his interpreters can't agree on what he's trying to say—or Merleau-Ponty, or Heidegger, or Husserl—where people are still, decades later, trying to figure out exactly what they meant and they don't agree.

So that says to me that their level of scholarship is not what it's supposed to be. It's very puzzling to me that scholars can be lauded for unclear writing—writing so unclear that even other scholars can't agree on what these first scholars were trying to say. That says to me there's something fundamentally wrong with scholarship on the whole.

Comparisons Between Dense and Clear Writings in Philosophy and Logic

I've read Russell. I've read Polanyi. Read bits of Popper. Read bits of Hempel. Read Koestler. Read bits of Hayakawa on general semantics. I've read a lot. I've tried to read a lot of stuff that I found incomprehensible.

Maybe it was necessarily that it would be that incomprehensible. I don't know. Looking at Quine's book on logic—it was so dense, full of mathematical symbols—I couldn't follow it.

However, I've read Devlin's book on logic and did follow it. There are less scholarly treatises, but far more readable. Mostly understood it.

I've read the the Churchlands. I've read Dennett. Understood some of what he was saying. Sometimes scholars in their writings defeat my understanding, and sometimes I think I understand it reasonably well.

Causes of Misunderstanding: Intelligence, Coherence, or Writing Quality

Is that a result of my intelligence? Of the difficulty of the ideas? Or perhaps the incoherence of the ideas? Or just the poor writing of the scholars? I don't know.

It is unarguable that if something is written in a style that is difficult to read, but is coherent and perhaps even arguably correct, it can be paraphrased. It can be paraphrased by a large-language model AI. It can be paraphrased by human interpreters. That has been shown to work.

So it argues against the claim that the opacity—the difficulty, the lack of clarity—is essential to conveying the ideas. If that were the case, then the meaning could not be reworded for greater clarity.

But yet, we can show in any number of cases quite easily now that opaque texts can be reworded. And if the original meaning is clear enough for one to ascertain the meaning—let us say by a group of people—that's a good test.

A comparison can be made between the original text and the rewording for simplification to assure that the meaning has been captured faithfully.

The Empirical Testability of Paraphrase as a Refutation of Obscurantism

So we can do some real-world tests. And I think real-world tests show that quite often, meaning can be preserved and language can be simplified for greater comprehensibility.

Of course, this points to a deeper issue with language in that we can say something with equivalent meaning in myriad, myriad ways. That's one of the great mysteries of language. Meaning can be preserved despite linguistic formulation, which is a great mystery really, but most people don't consider it a mystery because they do it routinely.

We're often asked, “Okay, I didn't understand that. Can you say it again differently?” And we do it—often quite successfully. Funny, eh? People don't see it as a mystery, but it's one of the greatest mysteries in the world.

Paraphrase, Summary, and Condensation as Algorithmic Processes

But the very odd thing is that paraphrase, summary, and condensation can all be accomplished algorithmically. Large language models demonstrate that capability routinely.

So this argues against the proposition that thinking is not computational. It has nothing to do with the assertion that consciousness is not computational. That's another issue entirely.

But thinking, as in the use of language, may be computational. However, the use of language is not thinking. So to assert that it is, is a mistake. It's a category mistake, I guess. And it takes a little bit of introspection to understand the difference between thinking and language, but the difference is there.

Summary

This essay has explored how language enables the expression of both coherent reasoning and nonsensical claims, often without clear distinction. Through pragmatic refutation—encounters with physical or experiential consequences—it becomes evident that certain philosophical assertions, however logically structured, cannot be sustained in practice.

It has been argued that polysemy, or the presence of multiple meanings in common terms, introduces equivocation that distorts reasoning without detection. Examples from ordinary and institutional discourse reveal how unnoticed shifts in meaning compromise the integrity of arguments.

The essay also established that syntax and semantics are not separable in formal systems. The very act of constructing or interpreting a formal system depends upon semantic content. The view that formal systems are purely syntactic is shown to be conceptually incoherent and historically unsupported.

In examining the clarity of philosophical writing, the essay has critiqued the widespread use of obscure and inaccessible language. The capacity of paraphrase—by both humans and computational systems—demonstrates that clarity is not only possible but testable. If ideas can be preserved across rewordings, the claim that opacity is necessary collapses. This underscores a central point: language is not merely a tool for expression; it is a condition of meaning, and its misuse or overextension leads not to insight but to illusion.

Reading List

