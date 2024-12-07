Share this postEphektikoiLandmark 'hate speech' case against former B.C. school trustee begins: Lawyer weighs in Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLandmark 'hate speech' case against former B.C. school trustee begins: Lawyer weighs in Rebel NewsMike ZimmerDec 07, 20241Share this postEphektikoiLandmark 'hate speech' case against former B.C. school trustee begins: Lawyer weighs in Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare1Share this postEphektikoiLandmark 'hate speech' case against former B.C. school trustee begins: Lawyer weighs in Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare