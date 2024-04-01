Note: I originally thought that he would be harmless. Guess I was wrong. — Ephektikoi

Story by David Millward

Justin Trudeau’s political allies have turned on him over his “net zero” tax policy, as his Liberal Party slumps in the polls.

The Canadian prime minister is facing a rebellion within his own party over the unpopular 23 per cent carbon tax rises, which will see drivers charged more for fuel from Monday.

The federal carbon price is set to bump up from Can $65 (£38) to Can $80 (£47), meaning the extra charge on gasoline will increase from 14.3 cents to 17.6 cents per litre.

As things stand, Mr Trudeau’s Liberal Party is heading for humiliation in Canada’s federal elections, which are due to be held by October next year.

According to one poll, the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, are on course for a crushing victory, gaining 92 seats, while Mr Trudeau’s Liberals lose 96.

Canadian voters appeared to accept the carbon taxes – charging businesses and citizens for using fossil fuels – when they were first introduced five years ago.