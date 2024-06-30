JUST IN: Mainstream Media 7News Australia Airs Groundbreaking Segment highlighting COVID Vaccine Reactions
"there have been 144,000 adverse reaction reports. But that's a drop in the ocean compared to the number of actual adverse reactions that there are, because a lot of them aren't being reported..."
For the first time ever, Australia’s highest rating mainstream media, 7News, has dared to air a segment highlighting COVID-19 vaccine side effects, a topic largely censored over the past three years. The segment, named "After COVID," has brought to light the adverse effects many have suffered in the aftermath of receiving the COVID-19 vaccines, with testimonials from prominent individuals who experienced significant health complications.
The discussion regarding COVID vaccine side effects began with a striking revelation for many mainstream media consumers:
"Now, with vaccinations being rushed through, there was no time to properly test for some of the side effects. We've been discussing that and that led to ongoing health problems for some who got the jab. In fact, over 140,000 people suffered adverse effects related to COVID vaccines. That's according to the Therapeutic Goods Administration. 22,000 of those were classified as serious."