Jubilation around the world!
Better late than never, I suppose.
But it's long been a mystery to me that so many Americans, even now, fail to recognise the criminality of the 'Two-Party Trade-off' government officials they are permitted to vote for and the fact that nobody's supposed to be permitted to claim themselves to be 'above the law' in a democracy.
Permitting impunity for ANYONE fosters the madness we see, that's destroying literally everything.
Democracy, literally meaning self-rule, of/by/for the people, with all equal under rights-protective law.
Now, of course, globally, the governments of of many countries seem mostly infiltrated by WEF agents, working against their people, and the evil's obvious to us all...
But in a democracy, criminals gaining public office under false pretences must still be arrested and tried, be prevented from freely further bankrupting and destroying the country and their fellow-citizens, as the WEF-trained 'Young Global Leaders' infiltrating so many political parties in so many countries are all doing, in LockStep.
The perps will tell us that we have no mechanism of defence, while they defy the rule of law of the land and corrupt all departments and agencies.
But there must be recourse... the Law of the Land is on our side.
And pseudo-law cannot stand against pre-existing Constitutions and Bills of Rights which make all illegal law designed to circumvent rights-protective law automatically void of force and power.
There are NO excuses for human rights abuses.
And only a psychopath would see an emergency as a 'window of opportunity' to enable any and all abuses against those so conveniently made vulnerable.