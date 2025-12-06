This week on Hub Hits, CCF Executive Director Joanna Baron sits down with host Harrison Lowman to talk about the federal plan to remove Canada’s long-standing protection for good-faith religious expression in hate speech cases: Section 319(3)(b) of the Criminal Code. While the exemption is rarely invoked, it keeps courts from policing sermons or parsing scripture, and without it, religious leaders could face uncertainty about quoting texts that contain what some could consider antiquated language and attitudes.﻿

