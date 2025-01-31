Toxic Exposures

The peer-reviewed study also found that vaccinated children had a 212% greater likelihood of developing other neurodevelopmental disorders, including ADHD, epilepsy/seizures, brain inflammation and tic and learning disorders.

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

January 27, 2025

Summary by ChatGPT 4.A study published in Science, Public Health Policy and the Law on Jan. 23 examined 47,155 nine-year-old children enrolled in Florida’s Medicaid program and found that vaccinated children had significantly higher rates of autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) compared to unvaccinated children. Key findings include:

Vaccinated children had a 170% higher chance of being diagnosed with autism.

The likelihood of developing NDDs such as ADHD, epilepsy, brain inflammation, tic disorders, and learning disabilities was 212% greater in vaccinated children.

Increased vaccination visits correlated with higher autism risk: children with 11 or more vaccination visits were 340% more likely to be diagnosed with autism.

Preterm infants who were vaccinated had significantly higher rates of neurodevelopmental disorders, with a 258% increased risk compared to unvaccinated preterm infants.

Vaccinated children were at a dramatically increased risk of conditions like encephalopathy (419% higher), tic disorders (525% higher), and learning disabilities (581% higher).

The study’s authors, Anthony R. Mawson and Binu Jacob, hypothesized that childhood vaccinations contribute to autism and other NDDs, with increasing numbers of vaccines leading to greater risk. Their findings support these hypotheses and challenge the mainstream claim that vaccines are unrelated to autism.

Critics of current vaccination policies argue that the study highlights flaws in public health strategies and underscores the need for further research on vaccine safety. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher and biologist Christina Parks suggested that the CDC’s current vaccine schedule should be re-evaluated in light of these findings.

The study suggests that the overall cumulative effect of vaccines—rather than any single vaccine—may be linked to rising autism and NDD rates. The authors called for immediate, large-scale research on the safety of the childhood vaccination schedule and its long-term effects on neurodevelopment.