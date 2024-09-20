Share this postIT'S WAR: Israeli Air Force Pound Southern Lebanon / Tanks Mass at Borderephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIT'S WAR: Israeli Air Force Pound Southern Lebanon / Tanks Mass at Border Daniel Davis / Deep DiveMike ZimmerSep 20, 2024Share this postIT'S WAR: Israeli Air Force Pound Southern Lebanon / Tanks Mass at Borderephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postIT'S WAR: Israeli Air Force Pound Southern Lebanon / Tanks Mass at Borderephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare