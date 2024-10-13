Share this postIt's Just Horrific": Israel's Destruction of Gaza Chronicled in New Documentary Glenn ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIt's Just Horrific": Israel's Destruction of Gaza Chronicled in New Documentary Glenn "Greenwald 293K subscribers Mike ZimmerOct 13, 2024Share this postIt's Just Horrific": Israel's Destruction of Gaza Chronicled in New Documentary Glenn ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postIt's Just Horrific": Israel's Destruction of Gaza Chronicled in New Documentary Glenn ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare