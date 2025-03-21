Conclusions

In conclusion, our data indicate that a discriminatory system has been imposed on HCWs who have not complied, in whole or in part, with workplace COVID-19 vaccination policies, a system that suppresses the voices and perspectives of these HCWs, and violates their rights to “pursue both their material well-being and their spiritual development in conditions of freedom and dignity, of economic security and equal opportunity” (79). While critics may counter that differential treatment of these HCWs is justified because they threaten health systems and patients, as we have argued, a preponderance of evidence challenges this assertion. Additionally, the right to informed consent, enshrined across classic documents (80-82), includes the right to be fully informed about the risks and benefits of, and alternatives to, any medical intervention, to be offered the alternative to do nothing, and to be able to choose free from coercion. Finally, mandates are at odds with the principles of equity, diversity, and inclusivity, which are held normatively in high esteem by the same health care institutions that appear to be subverting them in practice (83,84). These ethical violations, compounded by the mounting lack of evidence of effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination to stop viral transmission—this effectiveness proposed as its scientific rationale—call for an urgent reconsideration of the practice.