Here's the collection of quotes reflecting on the strangeness and mystery of the world, sorted alphabetically by author and integrated with their sources.

Quotes on the Strangeness of the World

Douglas Adams:

"The story so far: In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move."

The Restaurant at the End of the Universe (1980).

G.K. Chesterton:

"The world will never starve for want of wonders; but only for want of wonder."

Tremendous Trifles (1909).

Arthur C. Clarke:

"Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic."

Profiles of the Future (1962).

Ralph Waldo Emerson:

"The invariable mark of wisdom is to see the miraculous in the common."

Essays: First Series (1841).

Albert Einstein:

"The most beautiful experience we can have is the mysterious. It is the fundamental emotion that stands at the cradle of true art and true science."

The World As I See It (1931).

Richard Feynman:

"I think I can safely say that nobody understands quantum mechanics."

Lecture, "Character of Physical Law" (1964).

J.B.S. Haldane:

"The universe is not only queerer than we suppose, but queerer than we can suppose."

Possible Worlds and Other Papers (1927).

Stephen Hawking:

"The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge."

The Illustrated A Brief History of Time (1996).

Werner Heisenberg:

"Not only is the Universe stranger than we think, it is stranger than we can think."

Often attributed, paraphrased from his works.

Sir Isaac Newton:

"I do not know what I may appear to the world, but to myself I seem to have been only like a boy playing on the seashore, and diverting myself in now and then finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than ordinary, whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me."

Quoted in Memoirs of the Life, Writings, and Discoveries of Sir Isaac Newton by Sir David Brewster (1855).

Carl Sagan:

"Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known."

Often attributed, paraphrased from Cosmos (1980).

These quotes highlight the profound, mysterious, and often unfathomable nature of the universe, as well as the importance of maintaining a sense of wonder and curiosity.