Israel has legalised hanging for Palestinians and while the Greens have said that should carry a price, the rest of Westminster is still staring at the carpet. Right, so Israel is the first state in history to legislate a death sentence that applies only to one ethnic group. There’s a reason nobody else has ever done this, not even apartheid South Africa did this. It’s a depth of evil beyond humanity itself, and while Zack Polanski’s Green Party has now demanded Israel pay a price for that, outlining exactly what they think the UK response right now to this should be, Keir Starmer has still not said a damn thing about it. He was fast enough to make demands of Iran acting in self defence after Israel attacked them roughly one month ago, but over this? Nothing. Well if Starmer’s problem is that Israel won’t like him very much if he dares put so much as a crooked toenail out of joint, or any of their mouthpieces here in the UK for that matter too, then here’s is one Israeli outlining exactly what the problem is here, rather than wait for his focus groups or Morgan McSweeney via his missing mobile to tell him otherwise. That was Israeli left winger Ofer Cassif there, a rare voice in the Knesset capable of speaking truth to power. That is why Starmer ends up sat there being ridiculed across social media, being derided as if he hasn’t got anything to say, because frankly he damn well should, not least because the question has already been answered for him by Green Party Deputy Leader Mothin Ali. Suspend Israel’s senior diplomat. Stop the arms. Sanction the state. The Greens have put a price on the table and Starmer has put nothing on it at all. The latest news covers Israel’s legislation of a death penalty applicable to a single ethnic group, a move described as a “depth of evil beyond humanity itself.” This controversial israel death penalty, championed by figures like itamar ben gvir, has drawn criticism and calls for accountability. While the Green Party has demanded consequences, prominent political figures remain silent on this unprecedented capital punishment, raising questions about international responses to such a severe application of law. ►SOURCES: FCDO: Joint statement on Israel’s Death Penalty Bill: 29 March 2026 OHCHR: Israel: Türk warns against legislative steps targeting Palestinians in violation of international law ACRI: The Death Penalty Law: Q&A; Abolish the Death Penalty Law GISHA: Urgent Petition to Israeli Supreme Court Against the Death Penalty Law COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN UNION: Israel: Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the approval of the Death Penalty Bill by the Israeli Parliament AL JAZEERA: Israel’s parliament passes death penalty bill targeting Palestinians THE CANARY: Green Party demand UK suspend Israel’s senior-most diplomat THE DAILY BRITAIN: Green Party demands Israeli ambassador suspended after death penalty law passes Knesset THE NATIONAL: Green Party calls for suspension of Israel’s UK ambassador after death penalty law passed GREEN PARTY: Green Party calls for suspension of Israel’s UK ambassador **Subscribe to the channel here** https://www.youtube.com/KernowDamo?su... ►ABOUT ME: Hi, I’m Damien Willey. I’m a former welder, but now I’m a writer, blogger, vlogger and presenter and interviewer with Socialist Telly (Please do go and visit what we all get up to on

/ socialisttelly ) I’m an unpaid carer for my disabled wife and daughter and as such we know all too well the difficulties that are associated with that living in Tory Britain - both blue Tories and red ones - and I personally believe the answer lies in socialism. This channel, along with my other social media act as outlets to push back against that, to demand better of our politicians and leaders, to pull apart the media spin that supports them and the way the UK is run and to give a voice, loud as mine is, to the voiceless. ►CONTACT: Email: damien.willey@outlook.com