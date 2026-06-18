Conflicts Forum’s Substack

'Israel Picking Up the Pieces of its Deep-Seated Hubris’

The Iran-US de-escalation framework has been signed. As always, getting a framework agreed is one thing, but preserving it from disruptive actors or malicious distortion of the text is quite another. Who knows how long it will survive intact? The MoU nonetheless constitutes an important phase — albeit one leg — in a long journey ahead for Iran. The Agreement however, may also prompt wider geo-economic ‘plate’ shifts…