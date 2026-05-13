The attack on the global Sumud Flotilla was a deliberate attack on the citizens of western countries, including the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The most shameful part of this is of course the implicit cooperation of those very governments—especially Greece but the EU more generally—silently nodding off on Israel committing piracy and acts of war in international waters. This marks the first time that Israel projects its military power deep into the waters off the cost of Europe and it sets a most dangerous precedent for all citizens of Europe: If Israel wills it, you are going to be beaten and abducted, wherever you are, and your governments are going to help us do so. I'm joined today by Eugene Doyle of Solidarity to discuss the Sumud Flotilla outrage—or the lack thereof in western media.