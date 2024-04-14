Share this postIsrael Dragging US into New Mid-East War: "They Know What They're Doing."ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIsrael Dragging US into New Mid-East War: "They Know What They're Doing." Glenn Greenwald 220K Mike ZimmerApr 14, 2024Share this postIsrael Dragging US into New Mid-East War: "They Know What They're Doing."ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postIsrael Dragging US into New Mid-East War: "They Know What They're Doing."ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare