Summary by ChatGPT, but Read the Original for More Detail

Jonathan Cook critiques the Wall Street Journal's recent report on President Biden's cognitive decline, arguing it merely confirms what many already observed but were ridiculed for stating earlier. He highlights that Biden's struggles were apparent long before his disastrous debate performance in June forced him to withdraw from re-election. Cook contends that the media, politicians, and officials concealed Biden’s condition to protect the power structure they benefit from.

He accuses billionaire-owned media of perpetuating lies to maintain elite control, comparing public acceptance of Biden’s competence to broader manipulations regarding U.S. foreign policy. Cook argues that this reflects widespread susceptibility to propaganda, where people trust media narratives over visible evidence.

Cook concludes by questioning whether the U.S. is truly a democracy or merely a front for unaccountable elites. Biden’s presidency, he suggests, has exposed the illusion of democratic governance, raising concerns about who really wields power in America.