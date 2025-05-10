🎯 Introducing Truth-O-Meter™ AI “Because facts are too important to be left unfiltered.”

Confused by contradictory headlines?



Tired of sorting truth from misinformation all by yourself like a digital peasant?

Now there’s a better way. Truth-O-Meter™ AI is your always-on, never-wrong truth assistant—engineered in close collaboration with the most trusted names in global stability.

🔒 Backed by Elite Partnerships

Truth-O-Meter™ AI is proud to partner with:

All 19 U.S. National Intelligence Agencies

The World Economic Forum (because who else?)

Chatham House, The Trilateral Commission, and several unnamed advisory councils “for your own good”

The United Nations Council for Narrative Integrity™

Beta tested inside the Bohemian Grove and Davinci-level Masonic Lodges (Tier 3+)

Funded with love by:

The Mill & Belinda Gates Foundation for Mental Hygiene

The Soros Initiative for Narrative Unification™

Raytheon Ventures: Cognitive Defense Division

And the Department of Domestic Perception

🧠 What It Does

Truth-O-Meter™ AI doesn’t just check facts—it replaces them. Using our patented Perception Correction Engine™, your online experience is scrubbed clean of uncertified beliefs, unauthorized interpretations, and confusing nuance.

🚀 Features You Never Asked For:

✅ One-Click Reality Sync™ – Keeps you aligned with the latest consensus, updated hourly.

✅ Memory Reboot Mode – Recalibrates inconvenient past opinions to match current truth standards.

✅ Opposition Vaporizer™ – Instantly converts dissent into user error.

✅ Historical Reformatter™ – Because what actually happened is less important than what should have.

Coming Soon:

🧬 BioCompliance Add-On™ – Pairs with wearables to provide haptic feedback when wrongthink is detected.

💸 Only $19.95

That’s right. For the price of two soy lattes and a pang of guilt, you too can outsource your epistemology.

(Subscription required. Annual Truth Maintenance Fee applies. Price does not include Compliance Tax or Ignorance Surcharge.)

⚠️ Legal Notice:

Truth-O-Meter™ AI is not liable for loss of curiosity, collapse of critical faculties, or awkward dinner conversations with unaligned individuals. All truths subject to change without notice. Mental sovereignty sold separately.

📢 ACT NOW!

Install Truth-O-Meter™ AI and let our trusted stakeholders manage your truth supply.

Because nothing says freedom like a pre-approved worldview.

Truth-O-Meter™ AI

“You never had doubts. You just had bad inputs.”