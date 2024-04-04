Share this postINTERVIEW: John Mearsheimer Dismantles Israel's Reckless Campaign in Gazaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherINTERVIEW: John Mearsheimer Dismantles Israel's Reckless Campaign in Gaza Glenn Greenwald 217K Mike ZimmerApr 04, 2024Share this postINTERVIEW: John Mearsheimer Dismantles Israel's Reckless Campaign in Gazaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postINTERVIEW: John Mearsheimer Dismantles Israel's Reckless Campaign in Gazaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare