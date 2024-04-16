Share this postINTERVIEW: Iran gave one of the greatest military displays in recent history: Scott Ritterephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherINTERVIEW: Iran gave one of the greatest military displays in recent history: Scott Ritter George Galloway MP 413K subscribersMike ZimmerApr 16, 20241Share this postINTERVIEW: Iran gave one of the greatest military displays in recent history: Scott Ritterephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare1Share this postINTERVIEW: Iran gave one of the greatest military displays in recent history: Scott Ritterephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare