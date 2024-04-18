Preface

After sixty years of martial arts practice, in various arts, most of those years spent instructing, I have formed some views. I have taught students according to these ideas.

Perhaps I have it wrong, it is a big complex world, and I have only seen very small bits of it. This is my current take.

I have a fair bit of knowledge, and some skill, but I was not gifted with coordination, reaction time and perceptual acuity to allow me to achieve great mastery, but I have put in the hours, and achieved some modest level of success.

This is of course, a departure from my usual posting, but since I no longer maintain martial arts sites, and no longer have students, I decided to post some ideas here.

I. Taijiquan Classics

The teachings passed down through the Taijiquan classics offer insights into the essence of internal strength, serving as guiding principles for practitioners seeking mastery in this ancient martial art. Central to these teachings is the concept that internal strength originates from a harmonious integration of physical and mental elements, culminating in a state of optimal performance.

At the heart of the Taijiquan classics lies the understanding that internal strength is rooted in the feet, serving as the foundation upon which all movement is built. This foundation provides stability and connectivity to the earth, allowing practitioners to use the ground reaction force and send forces upwards through the body.

The classics further emphasize the pivotal role of the waist in controlling internal strength. Serving as the central axis of movement, the waist acts as a conduit for energy transfer between the lower and upper body. The core of the body increases power considerably.

Moreover, internal strength finds expression through the hands, reflecting the application of energy cultivated throughout the body. The upper torso and the arms add an increment of power to motions to augment the forces generated lower down in the kinetic chain.

Beyond the physical aspects, internal strength encompasses a deeper understanding of body mechanics, alignment, and breath control. Practitioners cultivate a keen awareness of their body's biomechanical structure, learning to move with efficiency and economy of motion.

In essence, the Taijiquan classics offer a comprehensive framework for understanding and cultivating internal strength.

II. Internal Strength: Biomechanics or Mysterious Energy

Internal strength, often associated with concepts like “qi” (or “chi”), has long been a topic of debate and speculation within both Eastern and Western traditions. While some practitioners attribute internal strength to the manipulation of subtle energy flows within the body, others argue that it can be explained through principles of biomechanics, physiology, and psychology.

“Qi” – Is it Necessary?

The concept of “Qi” is central to many traditional Eastern practices, including traditional Chinese medicine and martial arts. It is often described as a vital life force or energy flow within the body, believed to be responsible for health, vitality, and martial prowess. However, skeptics question the necessity of invoking such concepts, arguing that they lack empirical evidence and scientific plausibility.

Ontological Status of Internal Strength

Incoherent Explanations:

The explanations offered for internal strength vary widely and often lack coherence. Different schools of thought within traditional Chinese medicine and martial arts offer conflicting interpretations, making it challenging to establish a unified understanding of its nature and mechanisms.

Conflicting Explanations:

Some proponents of internal strength attribute it to the cultivation and manipulation of “qi,” suggesting that mastery of specific techniques can enhance one's ability to harness this energy for various purposes. However, others contend that internal strength can be explained through biomechanical principles alone, without the need for mystical or metaphysical explanations.

Dubious Evidence:

While proponents of internal strength often cite anecdotal evidence and subjective experiences to support their claims, skeptics argue that such evidence is inherently unreliable and lacks empirical validation. The purported effects of “qi” cultivation, such as increased strength, resilience, and heightened awareness, are often difficult to quantify and replicate under controlled experimental conditions.

Dubious Interpretation of Evidence:

Even when ambiguous evidence is presented to support the existence of “qi” and its effects on internal strength, skeptics question the validity of such claims. They argue that alternative explanations, rooted in psychology, neurobiology, and biomechanics, offer more plausible interpretations of observed phenomena, without resorting to mystical or esoteric concepts.

Constraints of “Qi” Cultivation:

Despite claims of cultivating and harnessing “qi”, the observed effects may be attributed to biomechanical factors rather than the manipulation of a mystical energy. Practices such as qigong and Taijiquan involve specific movements, postures, and breathing techniques that can enhance strength, flexibility, and coordination through conventional physiological mechanisms. It seems that at the very least, “qi” requires the body to move in very specific ways.

The Role of Western Interpretations

Is “qi” Needed?

It can be argued that internal strength can be adequately explained through principles of biomechanics, physiology, and psychology, without invoking notions of “qi.” There is scientific research demonstrating the effectiveness of exercise, mindfulness, and relaxation techniques in improving physical and mental well-being, without relying on mystical or metaphysical explanations.

Evidence and Measurement:

The purported evidence for internal energy often lacks robust experimental validation. Questions arise regarding how such energy is measured and quantified within the framework of modern science.

Interaction with the Physical World:

Explaining internal strength in terms of energy raises questions about its interaction with the physical world governed by established scientific principles. Skeptics question how internal energy purportedly defies conventional laws of physics and interacts with the material world in measurable and reproducible ways.

In conclusion, skepticism surrounding internal strength underscores the need for critical evaluation and empirical scrutiny of traditional concepts like “qi.” Their scientific validity remains uncertain without substantial evidence and rigorous investigation.

Exploring the Universality of Internal Strength

Internal strength, far from being confined to internal arts alone, permeates various martial arts disciplines, encompassing both those traditionally categorized as internal and others not conventionally associated with such principles. While Taijiquan, Baguazhang, and Hsingi are recognized as primary representatives of traditional internal arts, the Chinese arts and philosophy on this matter exceeds this simplistic categorization.

A Broader Perspective

Beyond the confines of specific martial arts styles, internal strength principles may operate in other fields of athleticism. Any athlete who seeks to move with efficiency and precision inherently taps into the foundational principles of internal strength. This broader interpretation suggests that the distinction between internal and external arts may be less significant than assumed by its proponents, highlighting the universality of human movement mechanics.

The Rigor of Training

The designation of certain arts as internal and imbued with mystical capabilities may stem from the rigorous training methodologies they employ. The intense focus on body mechanics, breath control, and mental concentration in internal arts often leads to exceptional skill levels among practitioners. However, reaching mastery in these disciplines demands extraordinary dedication and perseverance, traits shared by elite athletes in any field. It is not clear if these things are not equally true of high level skill in any area.

Exceptional Skill across Disciplines

Western perspectives tend to attribute exceptional skill to rigorous training regimens and natural talent rather than ascribing it to esoteric energies. Disciplines like rock climbing, tightrope walking, and musical virtuosity showcase individuals of remarkable ability, some of whom may be considered savants. However, the term "savant" often overlooks individuals who excel in specific domains without exhibiting atypical characteristics or disabilities.

Internal strength transcends the boundaries of specific martial arts styles, permeating athletic endeavours and human movement in general. While traditional internal arts emphasize rigorous training and cultivate exceptional skill, similar principles underpin the accomplishments of elite athletes across various disciplines. The distinction between internal and external arts may be less relevant than the dedication and effort required to achieve mastery in any field of endeavour. Thus, internal strength emerges as a universal concept, accessible to all who are willing to invest the necessary time and effort into its cultivation.

III. Perceptual-Motor Control

Mastering internal strength in any physical art demands a meticulous cultivation of perceptual-motor control—an intricate interplay between sensory perception and physical movement. This facet of training is essential for practitioners seeking to refine their body awareness, synchronize whole-body motion, and optimize the efficiency of their techniques.

Central to perceptual-motor control is the cultivation of a heightened internal perception—a deep awareness that extends beyond isolated body parts to encompass the entire kinetic chain. Practitioners must develop a keen sensitivity to the subtle nuances of movement, recognizing how each movement acts through the interconnected web of muscles, joints, and transfer of momentum.

At the core of this practice is perception —the body's innate ability to sense its position, motion, and balance in space. Internal motions must be felt. By honing perceptual skills, practitioners refine their ability to perceive and adjust their body alignment, facilitating precise movement coordination and energy flow. This heightened perceptual awareness enables practitioners to move with fluidity and grace, harnessing the body's natural rhythms and dynamics.

Through consistent practice of perceptual-motor control, practitioners develop a profound understanding of their body's capabilities and limitations. They learn to navigate the complexities of techniques with precision and confidence, harnessing the power of internal strength with finesse and skill.

In essence, perceptual-motor control is a cornerstone of training, offering practitioners a pathway to unlock the secrets of internal strength.

IV. Bio-tensegrity

Bio-tensegrity principles dictate that the myofascia are tuned to balance internal and external loads, distribute these optimally, and transmit forces efficiently throughout the body. This interconnected network of muscles, tendons, and connective tissue maintains structural integrity while allowing for dynamic movement. By understanding and harnessing bio-tensegrity, practitioners can optimize their biomechanics, minimizing strain and maximizing power generation.

In any physical art, bio-tensegrity principles govern how forces are distributed and transmitted throughout the body during movement. By understanding the role of the skeleton and the interconnectedness of muscles, tendons, and fascia within the myofascial network, practitioners can leverage bio-tensegrity to achieve optimal alignment, stability, and power generation.

For example, when executing any technique practitioners apply bio-tensegrity principles to maintain structural integrity. By aligning the body's skeletal structure and engaging the myofascial system in a balanced and coordinated manner, practitioners can absorb and redirect force with minimal effort and strain.

In essence, bio-tensegrity serves as a guiding framework for internal strength training in any physical art, offering practitioners deeper insights into how their bodies function as integrated systems. By applying these principles in their practice, practitioners can optimize their biomechanics, enhance their effectiveness, and embody the principles of the art with greater clarity and precision.

V. Whole Body Coordination

Whole body coordination lies at the heart of any practice, embodying the seamless integration of every aspect of the body into a unified whole. This principle emphasizes the interconnectedness of various body parts, where each movement is orchestrated with precision and harmony to achieve fluidity and efficiency.

Practitioners must master the coordination of muscles and joints throughout the entire kinetic chain—from the grounding root in the feet to the delivery at the fingertips.

In training, practitioners focus on integrating movement patterns that engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, fostering functional strength and coordination across various planes of motion.

Central to the development of whole body coordination is the cultivation of perception—the body's innate sense of its position and movement in space. By honing perceptual awareness, practitioners refine their ability to understand which muscles are being activated. It is possible to move only some parts of the body locally, but this is not what is required for whole body integration.

Whole body coordination promotes a deep understanding of biomechanics and anatomy, as practitioners learn to leverage the body's inherent capabilities for optimal performance. By engaging multiple muscle groups in coordinated action, practitioners maximize the effectiveness of their techniques while minimizing the risk of strain or injury.

Through consistent practice of whole body coordination, practitioners not only enhance their physical prowess but also cultivate a profound sense of connection and unity within themselves. They learn to move with grace and intention.

In essence, whole body coordination is a cornerstone of practice, offering practitioners a method to unlock the full potential of their bodies.

VI. Foundation in Footwork and Leg Power

The foundation in footwork and leg power forms the bedrock of internal strength training in any art, underscoring the pivotal role of the lower body in facilitating graceful and powerful movement. This principle highlights the legs as the primary source of motive force, serving as anchors that connect the practitioner to the earth while providing stability, propulsion, and dynamic balance.

It is an essential part of the practice for practitioners to establish a firm connection with the ground.

By incorporating these training methods into their practice regimen, practitioners not only develop physical strength and endurance but also cultivate a profound sense of rootedness and connection to the earth. This sense of grounding forms the foundation upon which all other aspects of internal strength training are built, enabling practitioners to move with grace, power, and fluidity in their practice.

VII. Controlled by the Waist: The Hub of Movement

In any physical art, the waist holds a pivotal role as the central hub of movement, orchestrating the harmonious interaction between the lower and upper torso to facilitate seamless and powerful motion. While the term waist is associated with the belt line, more important is the whole torso, the network of muscles and connective tissues spanning from the pelvic floor to the shoulder girdle.

The controlled movements of the waist serve as the linchpin for generating added power and control in any techniques, enabling practitioners to harness the body's internal energy and channel it with precision and efficiency. By mastering core control, practitioners unlock the key to facilitating the seamless transfer of energy throughout the body, from the rooted stability of the lower body to the dynamic agility of the upper body.

Central to this mastery is the engagement and mobilization of the muscles of the core and pelvis. Practitioners learn to cultivate a deep awareness of these vital muscle groups, honing their ability to initiate and support movement with finesse. Through disciplined practice, they refine their capacity to coordinate the activation of these muscles, enhancing both stability and agility in dynamic situations.

VIII. Expressed in Hand Techniques

The expression of internal strength in an art extends beyond the lower body to encompass the intricate movements and subtle energies of the hands. Hand techniques serve as a conduit for the internal power cultivated through practice, allowing practitioners to deliver their technique.

At the heart of effective hand techniques lies the utilization of suppination and pronation—rotations of the forearm that facilitate the efficient transfer of energy from the core through the arms. By mastering these principles, practitioners learn to harness the inherent power of their body's center and project it outward, maximizing impact and effectiveness in their techniques.

Practitioners learn to synchronize their movements with their breath, aligning mind, body, and spirit to achieve a state of unified action.

IX. Head and Neck Aligned For Best Power Transmission

When the head and neck are aligned in practice, practitioners minimize unnecessary tension and resistance within the body. This alignment allows for the efficient transfer of energy, ensuring that power generated from the core is transmitted smoothly and effectively through the shoulders, arms, and hands.

By aligning the head with the spine and maintaining the proper neck position, practitioners optimize their body's structural integrity, allowing them to move with grace and precision while conserving energy.

X. Structure, Alignment, and Posture

In any physical art, the foundation of internal strength lies in the meticulous attention to structural integrity: alignment or posture supported by the myofascial web, with loads optimized through selective muscle tension and relaxation. These fundamental elements form the backbone of effective practice, enabling practitioners to harness their internal power with precision and grace.

Proper structure, alignment and posture are essential for cultivating internal strength in an art. By maintaining a balanced and aligned body, practitioners optimize their biomechanics, facilitating efficient energy transfer and minimizing wasted effort. This alignment ensures that forces generated from the ground up are transmitted smoothly through the body, enhancing the effectiveness of techniques while reducing the risk of injury.

Central to the concept of structure, alignment, and posture is the principle of co-contraction—a dynamic interplay between opposing muscle groups that enables both extension and relaxation. This allows greater structural integrity load bearing and the transmission of force.

Structural integrity is paramount in any physical art practice, as it provides a stable foundation from which practitioners can generate power and respond effectively to external forces. By cultivating awareness of their body's alignment and mechanics, practitioners develop a deep understanding of how to optimize their structure to withstand and redirect incoming energy.

Training in an art focuses on developing body awareness, posture correction, and muscle balance to promote optimal alignment and movement mechanics. Practitioners engage in exercises aimed at refining their posture, adjusting imbalances, and cultivating a heightened sense of perception. Through repetitive practice and mindful attention to detail, practitioners refine their alignment and movement patterns, honing their ability to move with efficiency and grace in various techniques.

XI. Breath Control and Core Engagement

In the realm of any physical art, mastery of breath control and core engagement stands as a cornerstone of internal strength development. These two components are intrinsically linked, serving as vital conduits for harnessing and channelling the body's momentum and kinetic energy.

Effective breath control lies at the heart of practice, providing practitioners with a powerful tool for enhancing stability, endurance, and power generation. By cultivating awareness of the breath and utilizing the interior musculature of the core and diaphragm, practitioners can regulate their respiratory rhythm to optimize physical performance. Proper breathing techniques not only support the demands of physical exertion but also play a crucial role in fostering mental focus and emotional regulation, promoting a state of calm alertness and heightened awareness.

Central to breath control is the engagement of the core muscles—a dynamic interplay of muscle activation that provides a stable foundation for movement and power generation. By integrating core engagement into their practice, practitioners enhance their ability to generate and transfer force efficiently throughout the body, facilitating fluid and powerful movement execution.

It's important to note that in any internal art, the approach to core engagement differs from that of Western exercise practices. Unlike deliberate contraction of the core muscles, which may be encouraged in Western fitness methods, internal arts emphasizes a more subtle and intuitive approach to core activation. Rather than forcibly tightening the core, practitioners allow the muscles to activate to the extent necessary through mindful movement and practice. Overriding this natural engagement with deliberate tension is considered counter-productive in an art, as it will hinder movement efficiency.

XII. Helical Motion

Helical motion, often termed "silk reeling" in the Chen Taijiquan system, lies at the core of internal strength training, embodying a synthesis of fluidity, power, and efficacy. This foundational principle permeates internal arts practice, shaping physical techniques.

Silk reeling entails a continuous helical motion that originates from the feet and spirals upward through the body, culminating in the hands. This dynamic movement pattern optimizes muscle engagement and energy transfer, facilitating efficient force generation.

In essence, silk reeling serves as a gateway to mastery in any art, offering practitioners a pathway to unlock their inherent potential and embody the principles of internal strength with authenticity and finesse.

XIII. Extension with Co-Contraction

Extension with co-contraction is a foundational concept in internal strength training, embodying the dynamic interplay between opposing muscle groups to support efficient force generation and load-bearing capabilities (structural integrity). This principle emphasizes the synergistic activation of both extensor and flexor muscles to achieve optimal stability, strength, and alignment.

In practice, extension with co-contraction involves the simultaneous engagement of muscles responsible for extending a joint (such as the triceps in the arm or the gluteus maximus in the hip) and those responsible for flexing the same joint (such as the biceps in the arm or the iliopsoas in the hip). By contracting in concert, these opposing muscle groups create a balanced tension that stabilizes the joint and supports the body against external forces. This perspective may be too narrow of course, since the myofascial web is more the just muscles and insertion points.

This coordinated activation of muscle groups is crucial for maintaining proper alignment and biomechanics during movement.

Moreover, extension with co-contraction optimizes the distribution of load across the musculoskeletal system, reducing strain on individual muscles and joints. By distributing forces evenly, practitioners can minimize the risk of injury and enhance their overall resilience and durability.

Beyond the primary extensor and flexor muscles, other muscle groups also contribute to extension in a tuned fashion. These ancillary muscles act as stabilizers and synergists, fine-tuning movement patterns and enhancing overall efficiency.

Through dedicated practice of extension, practitioners cultivate a heightened awareness of their body's inherent capabilities and limitations.

XIV. Time Lags and Sequenced Activation

By allowing tuned time lags in activation of muscles up the kinetic chain from the ground, internal strength allows the store and release of elastic energy in the body. This has been well studied for big-money sports. It increases both velocity and power of delivery. Momentum (expressed ultimately as kinetic energy) travels up the body, the kinetic chain, in a wave-like fashion.

In any art, the principle of time lags and sequenced activation effectively utilizes the body's kinetic chain. By allowing for a deliberate delay in the activation of muscles along the kinetic chain, practitioners can harness the elastic properties of their connective tissues to store and release energy more efficiently.

During movement, this sequential activation starts from the ground, with the feet anchoring the kinetic chain. As force is applied through the legs, a slight delay allows the fascial network to tense and transmit energy upward, amplifying power generation. This delayed activation facilitates a smooth transfer of momentum, akin to a wave-like motion traveling through the body.

Practitioners can capitalize on this principle to enhance both the velocity and power of their techniques. By timing the activation of muscles in coordination with the application of force, they can exploit the body's natural biomechanics to achieve optimal performance.

XV. Adding Gravitational Potential Energy

In the pursuit of internal strength within any art, practitioners leverage the force of gravity as a powerful ally in their training. Through deliberate manipulation of gravitational forces, practitioners harness the potential energy inherent in their body's movement, effectively augmenting their power and efficiency in executing techniques.

The concept of adding gravity to practice involves a nuanced understanding of how gravitational forces influence the body's dynamics. By strategically dropping and raising the body in subtle ways, practitioners are able to store and release gravitational potential energy, thereby enhancing the force behind their movements.

When practitioners raise their center of gravity, they create opportunities to exploit gravitational potential energy in their movements. By lifting or extending the body upward, practitioners can momentarily defy gravity, storing potential energy that can be released explosively to augment the power of their techniques.

Furthermore, the integration of gravitational principles into practice underscores the dynamic interplay between internal and external forces in training. By mastering the art of adding gravity to their movements, practitioners not only enhance their physical prowess but also deepen their understanding of the interconnectedness between body, energy, and environment.

XVI. Relaxation

In the Chinese arts, relaxation embodies the idea of "song" depicted in the ideogram of a woman's hair hanging down, symbolizing a state of dynamic ease and suppleness.

Central to the practice is the cultivation of "song," where practitioners learn to let go of habitual patterns of muscular tension and mental stress, allowing the body to move with fluidity and grace. Like the strands of a woman's hair cascading freely, practitioners aim to embody a state of relaxed openness, where energy is transmitted smoothly and unhindered throughout the entire system.

XVII. Heart Intent – Mind Intent

Internal strength is not solely a physical endeavour but also encompasses mental and emotional aspects. Mind and heart intent play crucial roles in directing energy and intention towards a specific goal or outcome. By aligning thought and emotion with action, practitioners enhance their overall performance and presence.

In Chinese literature and philosophy, particularly in the context of the Chinese internal arts, "heart intent" (xin yi) and "mind intent" (yi nian) are often discussed as essential concepts for achieving mastery in combat techniques. These terms carry nuanced meanings deeply rooted in traditional Chinese thought:

Heart Intent (Xin Yi):

· Heart intent refers to the emotional and intuitive aspect of one's intentions or motivations behind actions.

· In martial arts, it signifies the sincerity, determination, and commitment with which a practitioner approaches their training and combat.

· Xin yi encompasses the practitioner's innermost desires, beliefs, and emotions that drive their actions during combat.

· It emphasizes the cultivation of virtues such as courage, resilience, and compassion, which are believed to strengthen one's martial abilities.

Mind Intent (Yi Nian):

· Mind intent, on the other hand, refers to the mental focus, concentration, and strategic planning involved in combat.

· Yi nian involves the cognitive aspect of directing one's attention and intention towards a specific goal or objective during combat.

· It encompasses tactical thinking, situational awareness, and the ability to adapt and respond effectively to changing circumstances.

· Yi nian emphasizes the importance of mental clarity, alertness, and quick decision-making in combat situations.