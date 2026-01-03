INFILTRATED! - How the USA buys Greenland's elite Danish News in English 1.65K subscribersMike ZimmerJan 03, 2026341Share341Share
One of my friends reacted when I shared:
"Please STOP calling the satanic parasites 'elites'. STOP perpetuating their lies. Truth matters."
I have many Greenlanders in my family tree.
Let's hope they are safe from US Invasion.
See also more on Greenland US legacy.
https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/australian-senate-pfas-senate-inquiry
and
https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/greenland-ice-cores-reveal-fluoride