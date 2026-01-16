Creators

Description

The Louisiana Department of Health provided a dataset of 1,775 children who died before their 3rd birthday, between 2013 and 2024, and were matched to an immunization record. This study analyzes the children vaccinated in their 2nd month of life (60-90 days old) and the outcome of dying in the 3rd month of life (90-120 days old). Children vaccinated in their 2nd month of life were between 29%-74% (depending on vaccine) more likely to die in their 3rd month, between 28%-74% if black, and between 52%-98% if female. Compared collectively, children who received all 6 recommended 2-month vaccines were 68% (68% for blacks and 112% for females) more likely to die in their 3rd month. Not only are these mortality rates elevated, but the causes of death present differently based on vaccination. CDC recommendation-compliant female children were more likely to die of non-leading causes of death, and, in this analysis, included 3 infectious disease and 4 nervous system related mortalities in the vaccinated and zero, in either, for the unvaccinated.